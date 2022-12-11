Stefano Domenicali rejoices because under his guidance F1 has returned to being at the top of world attention. The Imola manager has made the GPs become planetary events with record crowds at every appointment and VIPs competing to be in the paddock.

In the long interview granted to Gianluca Gasperini of the Gazzetta dello Sport, the president and CEO of F1 also analyzes the situation of Ferrari which has decided to change the team principal after the announced exit of Mattia Binotto and the now obvious arrival of Frederic Vasseur.

“Given the role I hold, I don’t think it’s correct to judge the decisions taken by the Cavallino – said Domenicali -, but choices like this can also bring benefits. I don’t have the elements to say different things. I know Ferrari well and also Mattia Binotto, whom I Good luck for the future after 28 years spent in Maranello. He has the quality to resume his career at a high level.”

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal resigned Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Now Ferrari has to find a new balance with a new guide who will have to relate to the structure and the drivers. The logic of continuity is more effective in the immediate future, so there is the risk that it will take some time to restart. But it is a reflection that the Ferrari top management must have made when they made the decision.”

How long is not easy to predict, considering that the single-seater that is emerging in the GeS seems competitive. The contribution that the riders will be able to give will be very important and Stefano sees the Prancing Horse duo capable of fighting for the top…

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz the two Ferrari drivers Photo by: Ferrari

“Hamilton and Verstappen have been at the top of the world for some time, Charles and Carlos can get there, each in their own way: they have what it takes to do so. Their stay in Maranello could last a long time. And this would help them and the Scuderia grow still. But in F1, your teammate is your first opponent and therefore future coexistence depends on how their relationship will be managed. A team that the new team principal will have to deal with right away because it’s delicate.”