Formula 1 is entering a very hot phase, not only due to a meteorologically hot summer, but also due to a calendar that offers four GPs in five weeks: in fact, before the summer break, two more races will be held, the GP of Hungary scheduled for the weekend and that of Belgium which will follow after a week. But what is increasing the pressure in the paddock is the expectation on the results of the Budget Cap. According to rumors, the International Federation should deliver the green certificates to the teams that have been within the limits set by the financial regulation.

There are rumors that whisper doubts about three out of ten teams: it would mean that in the hottest phase of the season we would find ourselves, just like last year, having to deal with the controversy over who would not respect the constraints.

If in 2022 the sanctions had been of an economic nature, since it was the first year of entry into force of the new regulatory framework, now the scenario has changed, because the 10 teams are aware of how it was right to act to respect the stringent financial limits.

“Control is in the hands of the FIA ​​- said Stefano Domenicali, in the exclusive interview given to Motorsport.com -. Personally what I have asked is to anticipate the publication of the investigations made by the staff of the International Federation as soon as possible, I hope it can be done as soon as possible, but I am only saying this because in this way there is no room for speculation and comments that are not good for Nobody”.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Last year, however, the controversy continued when the FIA ​​announced the sanctions. What do you think?

“I would like the penalty to be sporting in the event of an infraction, it is something we asked very clearly. There are three regulations to be respected, sporting, technical and financial, and any infractions must be punished with sporting measures. You can’t go in any other direction.”

Can the budget cap act as a brake for teams called to catch up with their opponents?

“It is a subject of attention between the teams and the Federation, they are trying to lend a hand to the teams that in the past were able to invest less in their structure. These are ongoing discussions in the Financial Regulation forum, because the budget cap must not include this limit”.