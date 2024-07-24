Brussels, Belgium.- Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez They are in a stage plagued with inconveniences in Formula One due to the results they have given in the last races of the 2024 season.

That adds to the rumors of their relationship as teammates in Red Bull Racing. Many claim that their relationship is in tatters, which was denied by the three-time world champion.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

‘Mad Max’ He was asked if there is any friction with ‘Checo’ Perez—the longest-serving pilot buddy in the Formula One—.

He Dutch He clarified that he has a “good relationship” with Sergio Pérez, he even supports him in the configuration of the ‘RB20’, same one that has been seen to be slow next to its closest pursuers.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez smile before a race

Twitter Oracle Red Bull Racing

“I support him every weekend. I answer all the questions, even about the set-up. I have a very good relationship with him, it’s not a problem,” he said in an interview with the ‘Sport Orf’ website.

This weekend the last competition of the 2024 season, prior to the start of the Summer Vacation in the Formula One.

He Belgian Grand Prix will be the venue for the next careerin which Red Bull Racing wants to close better than McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes as his dominance in the Constructors’ Championship.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez shake hands before the Mexican GP

Jam media

The fourteenth episode of the Big Circus will take place this Sunday, July 28, from Spa-Francorchamps circuit, at 7:00 a.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 a.m. (Culiacán time).

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.