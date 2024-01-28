Generally, Formula 1 teams are always extremely secretive about what happens inside their respective factories, as if it were a secret to keep so as not to give an advantage to their rivals.

However, in a documentary in collaboration with Sky Italia, Ferrari opened the doors of its home, the Maranello factory, as well as some key departments of the Sports Management, where the single-seaters of the most successful team in the history of Formula 1 come to life.

As sporting director Diego Ioverno says, compared to other Ferrari teams “it is the only Formula 1 team in which everything is done in the same context”, right in the Sports Management of the Emilian city.

In the video released by the broadcaster, in fact, you can see some shots of the engineers in the assembly department, where the cars that will take to the track are prepared, as well as of the Remote Garage, the remote “box” in Maranello where the team's strategists work Cavallino on race weekends to support the group at the racetrack.

Other sections of the documentary will be dedicated to the wind tunnel, the design department and the one where simulations are carried out to understand and evaluate the behavior of the single-seater. Topics that will also be discussed by those who work on the construction of the cars, such as the technical director Enrico Cardile and the head of the Power Unit area Enrico Gualtieri.

Team Principal Frederic Vasseur will also clearly be present in the documentary as well as the two official drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who will tell their experiences and memories of the years spent at Ferrari.