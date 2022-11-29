For his first year as Aston Martin, following the rebranding of Racing Point, four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel arrived to contest the final two seasons of his career. And in 2023, his place will be taken by Fernando Alonso, another driver considered among the greatest of all time, who preferred to join the Silverstone team rather than continue his relationship with Alpine.

At an engineering level, talents have arrived from all over the starting grid, reinforcing a team which, after years spent dealing with a reduced budget, now has what it takes to aim for the top positions on the grid.

As early as March 2021, Stroll outlined a five-year plan that envisioned Aston Martin competing for the F1 title, and a big part of the blueprint was a new state-of-the-art factroy from which it would operate. The 37,000-square-metre building site around the existing factory at Silverstone, once home to the team’s distant predecessor Jordan, was opened last September, with the aim of having it operational in 2023.

Last week, Motorsport.com was one of a select group of media who visited the new Aston Martin factory to see how plans were progressing for what promises to be a key step for the team to move closer to the championship fight.

When the Silverstone site opened, Stroll explained that he wanted the new Aston Martin factory to be “the opposite of what Ron Dennis did” with the McLaren Technology Center in Woking: prioritize function, not aesthetics .

The factory will be built in three parts, the first of which will be completed in May 2023. This will be the main building for the racing team, where the car will be designed and where all major operations will take place. The second building to be opened will house the new wind tunnel, which is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2024, before a third building opens as an employee and event space, which will be on the site of the existing factory. The three buildings will be connected by bridges.

While there is still a long way to go before opening, the main building is quickly taking shape. The team will operate on the ground floor and have been heavily involved in ensuring the design of the building meets their needs and that there is the right flow between all departments. Small details such as the placement of cabinets or drawers can have a big impact on work processes, so it is important that they are considered and implemented accordingly. Function prevails over fashion.

Upstairs in the factory will be an open-plan engineering office, an environment that ex-Red Bull technical director Dan Fallows believes will foster creativity in car design.

“I’ve been in a large open-plan office before, with the ability to walk and talk to people very easily,” he says. “It makes a huge difference in terms of interactions, especially those interactions where you can talk to someone about one thing and then about many others. They often end up being the most creative conversations. That’s what we’re trying to build.”

The heart of the main factory is crossed by a 160m long central ‘road’ which will connect the entire building, avoiding the labyrinthine layouts seen in other F1 factories. Elements such as the placement of windows, facing north to favor computer screens and block solar reflections, were also considered with the workforce in mind.

The upper floor has windows running all around giving views over the Northamptonshire countryside and, from the balcony outside Stroll’s office, where many of the team’s decisions will be made in future, there is a view over the Silverstone track .

Will it be the best factory in F1? It’s a question that’s “easy to answer,” according to team principal Mike Krack: “Yes.” But as impressive as the factory is, the true measure of its success will be what it produces through future Aston Martin F1 cars.

The AMR23 will be the last car to be designed and produced at the existing plant, while the move to next spring will mean the 2024 model year will roll out of the new plant. In 2025, the car will have benefited from the use of F1’s most modern wind tunnel. McLaren is also building a new wind tunnel, meaning only two teams will have a facility built in the past decade.

“There is no doubt that this will be a world-class facility, and being able to access it 24/7 if you need it is obviously very important,” says Fallows. “As we get better and the availability of wind tunnel runs, which we have from the Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions, decreases, it’s clear that we won’t be spending as much time in the tunnel anymore.”

Aston Martin Silverstone factory tour Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

“But having your own facility means you can do other experiments as well, which is invaluable and something we can’t currently afford to do by sharing the gallery with another team.”

Putting everything under one roof is an important step for Aston Martin. While he doesn’t intend to abandon working with Mercedes on the powertrain and some parts for the foreseeable future, believing neither to be a major drawback, things under his control will now come under close scrutiny.

“We have the ability, when everything is on site, to be much more detailed in terms of analyzing and detailing the manufacturing process, analyzing it in a way that we can improve it much more than if we use external people,” explains Fallows. “That’s probably the key difference.”

This should give Aston Martin what it needs to take the next step forward. The recovery after a difficult start to the year has given the certainty that we are on the right track for next year, although Fallows said he expected some “significant differences” on the AMR23. The motivation offered to staff by the new headquarters in Silverstone is another aspect that the team is exploiting, organizing regular guided tours to show its employees how projects are progressing.

“We have great momentum,” Krack said. “When you enter here you feel this spirit. Honestly, we have reason to believe that we can continue on this path.”

The outlay of around £200m for a new factory is evidence of Lawrence Stroll’s commitment to making the Aston Martin F1 project work, meaning he must have the long term in mind.

It will be the first team facility built with F1’s new budget cap in mind, meaning the efficiency created by having everything under one roof is even more valuable. If developments can be cheaper and faster, there will be more time and money to produce other parts or to look for further upgrades, which will move the team forward on the track.

“You have the ability to produce everything yourself, but you can also decide to buy or produce, and you can get things done faster,” says Krack. “So, if they can be done even more cheaply, it means that more can be done. You can have one or two more updates than before, due to time and financial reasons, you couldn’t do it. From this point of view, I think it’s a good step forward.”

But Krack believes the most significant benefits will come from a human perspective, thanks to having everything under one roof. “It will be very different and much easier,” he says. “From this point of view, I’m all for using the word game changer, for team dynamics and logistics.”

When designing and building the plant, Stroll made it clear that he wants everything to have the ‘Aston Martin’ feeling: it must have a certain gravitas, a commitment to quality and the pursuit of success. As the building nears completion and the team prepares to move midway through next season, the momentum he’s been gathering is only going to grow.

Aston Martin is preparing to take the next step and try to enter the elite of F1: its new factory will represent an important moment and could serve as a declaration of intent for its rivals.