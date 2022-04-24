Charles Leclerc did not even try to hide the disappointment on his face at the end of an Imola Grand Prix that saw him firmly on the third step of the podium until a few laps from the end and who instead finished in sixth position.

Sunday in Imola got off to a bad start right from the start when Charles, thanks to the asphalt made slippery by the rain, was unable to take a good start and was relegated to fourth position behind Sergio Perez and Lando Norris.

If it was enough to wait a few laps to get back in front of the Englishman’s McLaren, it was much more difficult to put the nose of his Ferrari in front of that of the Mexican’s Red Bull.

Leclerc tried in every way to put pressure on Perez, but without DRS he never found the opportunity to try to overtake.

On lap 49, then, everything changed. After various consultations, the pit wall decided to bring Leclerc back to the garage to mount the Pirelli soft. Charles is momentarily relegated to fourth position, once again overtaken by Norris, to then return shortly afterwards to third place.

When Perez, the next lap, also changed tires by switching to the soft, Leclerc became enticed by trying to mock the Mexican from Red Bull by aiming for the second step of the podium.

The Ferrari pit squad prepares a new front wing for Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

On lap 54, however, Charles entered the Variante Alta too hard and when he passed with the whole car on the internal curb he lost control of his car and crashed into the barriers. Fortunately Leclerc managed to keep the engine from turning off, but in the impact against the guards he damaged the front wing and was forced to enter the pit lane again to replace the damaged component.

In the end, what could have been a comfortable third place turned into a sixth position that left a lot of bitterness in the Monegasque’s mouth.

“Honestly this season I drove very well from the first race until the mistake which cost me 7 potential points. Today the third place was absolutely within our reach, but by finishing sixth I lost 7 points that could be important in terms of the championship ”.

Leclerc took all the blame for the mistake and openly apologized to both the team and the fans who came en masse to Imola to celebrate a victory and returned home with great disappointment after an unexpected result on the eve.

“The mistake was my responsibility alone. There are no excuses. On that lap I had the opportunity to move up to second position, but I was asking too much. I took too much speed and lost the car. I am really disappointed and sorry for the whole team who did a great job and for our fans ”.

The Monegasque, despite the weekend to be forgotten, is still at the top of the drivers’ standings but he wanted to emphasize the great step forward made by Red Bull to Enzo and Dino Ferrari and on how much the Milton Keynes team will be able to grow over the course of the season.

“We struggled a lot today compared to Red Bull with both the intermediates and slicks. They were fast right from the start. In general this weekend they took a step forward, while we struggled more yesterday and today with tire management. The front right, even today, made me struggle. We have to analyze everything and we have to improve ”.

“Red Bull is a team that always manages to bring developments throughout the season. We have to stay on track because they will be able to make great progress ”.