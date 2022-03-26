Max Verstappen he is among the big disappointments of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying together with Lewis Hamilton, who was even eliminated in Q1. The Dutch driver did not go beyond the fourth lap time two tenths from box mate Sergio Perez, author of the pole position with 25 thousandths of advantage over Charles Leclerc, who was already looking forward to an encore after Bahrain.

The reigning world champion in the first attempt with two launch laps did not go beyond the eighth lap time and in the last attempt he at least saved the second row behind box mate Sergio Perez and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. “I had no grip on the first attempt, not even in a corner – explained Verstappen to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – the whole car was moving strangely. I didn’t have the same feeling as Q1 and Q2. When you are not comfortable on this circuit you are unable to attack the corners as you would like. This forced me into fourth place, which is not what I wanted. However, at least Checo made pole, so the car has a lot of potential. I can’t wait for tomorrow because I think we can have a good race. When I crossed the finish line, I didn’t expect anything more. I knew I hadn’t had good sensations during the launched lap ”.

Verstappen studies redemption in the race thinking about the excellent sensations he had yesterday in the second free practice session during the race pace simulations: “I think I have a good race pace and then on Sunday we are able to stabilize the pressure better and make the tires work better. It’s all different than in qualifying, where you really have to get the tires perfectly right and today it didn’t go well from that point of view ”.