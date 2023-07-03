The weekend in Austria was a continuous ups and downs for Mercedes, which returns home with many doubts to find an answer to. The first signs already arrived on Friday afternoon, with the exclusion of George Russell in Q2, although the Englishman has not denied that he is going through a complex period in terms of feeling with the car.

Even more complicated was the Saturday morning Shootout, with Lewis Hamilton eliminated in QQ1 and George Russell slowed down in the second heat due to a hydraulic problem on his car. For the Stella it was therefore an uphill Sprint, remaining stuck in traffic for a long time. However, the pace in the short race seemed encouraging, above all for the sensations behind the wheel of the two drivers: the cooler temperatures on Saturday had in fact helped the balance, helping to find greater confidence in the W14.

However, the new conditions on Sunday put Mercedes back on the defensive, with Hamilton having problems with understeer in the middle of the corner right from the first laps, ending up beyond the limits of the track on several occasions. The Englishman also had to fight with overheating of the tyres, slipping in the standings to seventh place, which then became eighth following a further penalty awarded by the management after the race for track limitation.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

The seven-time world champion explained that the Brackley-based team’s problems at the Red Bull Ring were “quite surprising” after his recent resurgence between Barcelona and Canada, as his W14 didn’t convey the sensations of the previous two races.

“I absolutely didn’t expect to go as bad as today. I really don’t have an answer to give. It’s certainly surprising, but the feeling of the car was very similar to what I had all last year, so from this point of view it’s not a big surprise.”

“The car was definitely different compared to the last two races. The last two races have been much, much better than today.”

Hamilton’s handling problems were compounded by over-modifying the front wing to stabilize the rear of the car. In doing so, he said he struggled to stay on track in turns 9 and 10, incurring a five-second track limit penalty after only 17 of the 71 scheduled laps.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

“We knew we had a really bad rear end here, so we took a lot of the front wing off to try and keep the balance so we could have a long run and go wide in the stint.”

“We exaggerated and in the last two corners I was almost in full lock. In turn 10 I was sliding and there was nothing I could do about it. So, after the stops, we added a lot of wing and the car started to slowly turn around and stay on the track.”

The Team Principal, Toto Wolff, also followed the same line, who didn’t hide a certain bitterness about how the weekend evolved. The hope is that the good qualities of the W14 in the fast sections could compensate for the difficulties in the slow sections, but when the single-seater started to suffer with the front, the problems worsened further: “We predicted that Montreal would not be ideal and instead it was surprisingly good, while in Austria we thought the high speed would save our poor low speed performance, but it didn’t. I think in the high speed we were on par with some of the best, but the car it was never in the right place. We suffered from all conditions, from understeer to oversteer. It was never right.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton was the first driver to be given a penalty for exceeding track limits, in a day that saw 1200 potential infringements. The Englishman believes that the FIA ​​and F1 must find a solution for next year, because compared to previous years, the total closure policy has highlighted the problem in an important way.

“I think they probably need to find a new solution for this track. Years ago, when there was no track limit, the track was much more pleasant to drive.”

“It’s weird driving and having to almost comment on the car in front of us, because that’s what the team wants you to do. But this isn’t motorsport. Just [Lando Norris] he passed me, went off at least 10 times and did the same [Sergio] Perez,” added the Englishman.