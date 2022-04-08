“My team is never wrong”. With this sentence Lewis Hamilton had presented himself at the press conference of the first test session in Barcelona showing blind faith in the men of Mercedes and in the W13 project.

After a month and a half, that trust seems to have failed. The car of the eight-time world champion team, in fact, is not competitive at all and in the first two races Hamilton managed to get only a third and a tenth place without ever being able to undermine the Red Bull and Ferrari drivers.

Even today, at the end of the two Free Practice sessions staged on the Melbourne track, the W13 evo suffered both the 7-time world champion and George Russell, with the first who closed FP2 with the thirteenth time and a delay. from the time trial signed by Charles Leclerc of 1 ” 5, while the second was unable to do better than the eleventh time with a gap of 1 ” 2.

“I feel good, but it was a difficult session. No changes we make to the car seem to make a difference at the moment, ”said Lewis at the end of this certainly complicated day.

“This is the hardest thing to deal with. You’re getting optimistic, then you make some changes and there seems to be no improvement. The same happened today. We made some changes between FP1 and FP2 and in the second session I found myself in more difficulty. I don’t know, maybe it’s just a difficult car ”.

Hamilton then admitted that it will take some time to see Mercedes again in the fight for victory and did not hide a minimum of frustration for this completely unexpected situation on the eve of the season.

“I don’t think it will be easy to find the way back to the top. There isn’t much we can do at the moment. The most frustrating thing is this: you are trying to push and even when you take a decent lap you are 1 ” 2 away. It is very difficult ”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The same disappointment was expressed by George Russell. The Englishman, who hoped to finally have a car capable of enhancing his immense talent, candidly admitted that at the moment the W13 is not even the top car in the mid-table group.

“We are not in the position where we would like to be. There are some cars from the middle group ahead of us and of course we are quite far from the cars at the top. We have to work hard tonight to understand the limits ”.

One of the problems that the Mercedes technicians have not yet managed to solve, and which has become more pronounced in Melbourne, is porpising. The Ferrari drivers also suffered from hopping on the renewed Australian track but, unlike the two Mercedes, both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz jr. they managed to express themselves at their best.

“Porpoising here seems even more pronounced. Especially in turn 9 it is much stronger than in the other races, but I think it is something we have to live with at the moment. We must continue to analyze the data and try to understand. We tried every kind of set-up, going from one extreme to the other, but all of them led to a similar result ”.