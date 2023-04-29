[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct written of the premiere Sprint of 2023 in Baku in Azerbaijan.
Leclerc and Ferrari chasing the first smile of 2023
Charles Leclerc starts in pole position, alongside him as in 2022 there will be Sergio Perez who 12 months ago was quicker than the Monegasque when the traffic lights went out. Second row for Max Verstappen and George Russell. Points will be awarded to the top eight classified riders at the finish line.
Session in progress
Round 5/17 – Safety will pit at the end of this lap.
Round 5/17 – The track has been cleared, the Safety Car should pit at the end of this lap.
Round 4/17 – Has damage to the Verstappen fund, who complains that Russell has gained the position by also causing damage to the Dutchman.
Round 4/17 – Tsunoda was sent back to the track after the tire change, but the right rear suspension is completely damaged. Safety Car to definitively clear the track of debris.
Safety Car
Round 3/17 – The tug of war between Russell and Verstappen in turns 1, 2 and 3 was truly remarkable, the Dutchman had to give up. He also suffered damage when Verstappen’s right rear wheel hit the wall on the outside of Turn-3.
Round 3/17 – Rubber on track, VSC needed to remove it.
Virtual Safety Car
Round 2/17 – Tsunoda is without a tire, which is loose on the track. The Safety Car is required.
Round 2/17 – This is the top 10: Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Albon, Norris and Stroll.
Round 1/17 – Leclerc starts well and keeps his head, prolonged duel between Russell and Verstappen for three corners, Russell is now third.
Parties
15.33 – The line-up is being recomposed at the start. Soon the departure of the Sprint in Baku.
15.30 – Drivers leave the starting grid to face the formation lap.
15.27 – Medium tires for practically everyone, new for Leclerc and Sainz, used for Perez and Verstappen. Soft rubber used for Norris, new for Bottas.
15.25 – 37°C the track temperature, 22°C that of the air.
15.20 – Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sports F1: “It’s important to realize the opportunities we have.”
15.15 – It will be interesting to find out which compound will be chosen by the teams to tackle this 17-lap Sprint.
15.10 – Here you find the telemetry analysis of the Shootout. As Federico Albano points out, the Sprint will be an unknown factor in terms of tire management.
15.00 – We begin our chronicle with the updated starting grid since Esteban Ocon will start from the pit lane in what has so far been a nightmare weekend for Alpine. Logan Sargeant, on the other hand, won’t even start the Sprint after the incident in the final part of Q1 which damaged the rear axle of the American’s Williams.
|1st row
|1. Charles Leclerc 1:41,697
Ferrari
|2. Sergius Perez 1:41,844
Red Bull
|2nd Row
|3.Max Verstappen 1:41,987
Red Bull
|4.George Russell 1:42,252
Mercedes
|3rd Row
|5. Carlos Sainz 1:42,287
Ferrari
|6. Lewis Hamilton 1:42,502
Mercedes
|4th row
|7. Alex Albon 1:42,846
Williams
|8. Fernando Alonso 1:43.010
Aston Martin
|5th Row
|9. Spears Stroll 1:43.064
Aston Martin
|10. Lando Norris st McLaren
|6th Row
|11. Oscars Plates 1:43,427
McLaren
|12. Nico Hulkenberg 1:43,806
Haas
|7th row
|13. Kevin Magnussen 1.44.332
Haas
|14. Guanyu Zhou 1:45.177
Alfa Romeo
|8th Row
|15. Valtteri Bottas 1:45.352
Alfa Romeo
| 16. Yuki Tsunoda 1:45,436
Alpha Tauri
|9th Row
|17. Pierre Gasly 1:46,951
Alpine
| 18. Nyck de Vries 1:48.180
Alpha Tauri
|10th Row
| Esteban Or with 1:44.088
Alpine (pit lane)
