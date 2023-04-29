[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct written of the premiere Sprint of 2023 in Baku in Azerbaijan.

Leclerc and Ferrari chasing the first smile of 2023

Charles Leclerc starts in pole position, alongside him as in 2022 there will be Sergio Perez who 12 months ago was quicker than the Monegasque when the traffic lights went out. Second row for Max Verstappen and George Russell. Points will be awarded to the top eight classified riders at the finish line.

Session in progress

Round 5/17 – Safety will pit at the end of this lap.

Round 5/17 – The track has been cleared, the Safety Car should pit at the end of this lap.

Round 4/17 – Has damage to the Verstappen fund, who complains that Russell has gained the position by also causing damage to the Dutchman.

Round 4/17 – Tsunoda was sent back to the track after the tire change, but the right rear suspension is completely damaged. Safety Car to definitively clear the track of debris.

Safety Car

Round 3/17 – The tug of war between Russell and Verstappen in turns 1, 2 and 3 was truly remarkable, the Dutchman had to give up. He also suffered damage when Verstappen’s right rear wheel hit the wall on the outside of Turn-3.

Round 3/17 – Rubber on track, VSC needed to remove it.

Virtual Safety Car

Round 2/17 – Tsunoda is without a tire, which is loose on the track. The Safety Car is required.

Round 2/17 – This is the top 10: Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Albon, Norris and Stroll.

Round 1/17 – Leclerc starts well and keeps his head, prolonged duel between Russell and Verstappen for three corners, Russell is now third.

Parties

15.33 – The line-up is being recomposed at the start. Soon the departure of the Sprint in Baku.

15.30 – Drivers leave the starting grid to face the formation lap.

15.27 – Medium tires for practically everyone, new for Leclerc and Sainz, used for Perez and Verstappen. Soft rubber used for Norris, new for Bottas.

15.25 – 37°C the track temperature, 22°C that of the air.

15.20 – Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sports F1: “It’s important to realize the opportunities we have.”

15.15 – It will be interesting to find out which compound will be chosen by the teams to tackle this 17-lap Sprint.

15.10 – Here you find the telemetry analysis of the Shootout. As Federico Albano points out, the Sprint will be an unknown factor in terms of tire management.

Out the cars head for preliminary laps on their way to the grid! 🚦 Who’s your pick to win the Sprint? 👀#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/GkcWB6d2As — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

15.00 – We begin our chronicle with the updated starting grid since Esteban Ocon will start from the pit lane in what has so far been a nightmare weekend for Alpine. Logan Sargeant, on the other hand, won’t even start the Sprint after the incident in the final part of Q1 which damaged the rear axle of the American’s Williams.

Ferrari 2. Sergius Perez 1:41,844

Red Bull 2nd Row 3.Max Verstappen 1:41,987

Red Bull 4.George Russell 1:42,252

Mercedes 3rd Row 5. Carlos Sainz 1:42,287

Ferrari 6. Lewis Hamilton 1:42,502

Mercedes 4th row 7. Alex Albon 1:42,846

Williams 8. Fernando Alonso 1:43.010

Aston Martin 5th Row 9. Spears Stroll 1:43.064

Aston Martin 10. Lando Norris st McLaren 6th Row 11. Oscars Plates 1:43,427

McLaren 12. Nico Hulkenberg 1:43,806

Haas 7th row 13. Kevin Magnussen 1.44.332

Haas 14. Guanyu Zhou 1:45.177

Alfa Romeo 8th Row 15. Valtteri Bottas 1:45.352

Alfa Romeo 16. Yuki Tsunoda 1:45,436

Alpha Tauri 9th Row 17. Pierre Gasly 1:46,951

Alpine 18. Nyck de Vries 1:48.180

Alpha Tauri 10th Row Esteban Or with 1:44.088

Alpine (pit lane)