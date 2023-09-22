



04.46 – Second time for Alonso on the medium tyre. The gap is 569 thousandths.

04.45 – Perez, with the same tire, is second at 1.3 seconds.

04.44 – 1’32″597 for Verstappen, Piastri with medium tires is second at 1.6″.

04.42 – Russell with experimental tires climbs to fifth position. Proto tires also for Verstappen who launches now.

04.40 – Norris with the medium tire moves into third place at nine tenths, Piastri is second at eight tenths.

04.38 – 1’33″354 for Verstappen who drops again, Perez is second by more than a second.

04.37 – Plates with medium rubber is a second and a half away.

04.36 – Alonso is second for now with proto tires, but he pays more than a second.

04.35 – 1’33″719 Verstappen’s first timed half.

04.34 – Experimental tires for Ferrari and Mercedes.

04.33 – Rear aero rakes for Tsunoda to collect data on the new wing.

04.32 – Flow viz at the rear in the diffuser area for both Verstappen and Perez.

04.31 – Max Verstappen on track immediately with hard compound tyres.

04.30 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, the first free practice session of the Japanese GP begins.

🟢 FP1 GREEN LIGHT 🟢 The 2023 Japanese Grand Prix weekend is GO! #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/sEWUMz4mNN — Formula 1 (@F1) September 22, 2023

04.25 – 28°C the air temperature, 38°C the asphalt temperature.

04.20 – In addition to Ferrari which brought a new bottom, AlphaTauri brought a new rear wing, McLaren a new beam-wing and Mercedes new flaps on the rear wing.

04.10 – Leclerc’s Ferrari will be equipped with the new floor in these PL1, Sainz’s will not to carry out comparison work.

04.00 – We begin our news with the ‘technical’ presentation of the weekend by Carlo Platella.

Ferrari at Suzuka to amaze again

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the first free practice session of Japanese Grand Prixsixteenth act of the 2023 F1 championship.

There Ferrari is fresh from the success in Singapore with Carlos Sainz, a victory that broke Red Bull’s streak of 14 consecutive victories in as many races. There is great curiosity to check the state of form of the RB19 after the flop – race aside – at Marina Bay following the new technical directives issued by the Federation relating to flexible wings (the TD018) and bottoms (the TD039).