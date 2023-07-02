



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome with the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of F1 Austrian Grand Prixninth act of the 2023 calendar.

Ferrari to the litmus test

In free practice on Friday the race pace of Leclerc and Sainz looked decidedly promising and the men led by Frederic Vasseur hope to obtain confirmation today in the confrontation against Max Verstappen also because important news has arrived from Maranello for this weekend.

Session in progress

14.55 – 22°C the air temperature, 32°C that of the asphalt, 30% risk of rain.

14.50 – Verstappen’s words in view of the match to the microphones of Sky Sports F1: “We don’t know how the tires will behave after just one free practice session, we’ll see what the pace of the Ferraris will be”.

14.45 – Minute’s silence in honor of Dilano Van ‘T Hoff who lost his life yesterday at Spa in Formula Regional. Then space for the national anthem of Austria.

14.40 – Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sports F1: “Friday was short, I don’t know exactly what the performance picture will be in the race. In the first lap the important thing will be to keep the cars intact. We can attack Verstappen, but the important thing is to have a clean first stint”.

14.30 – Now the clouds have given way to the sun and the temperatures are also rising.

14.20 – Pit lane open, at Red Bull, measurements are made on Verstappen’s front wing.

14.10 – In terms of weather, the sky is getting cloudy over the Red Bull Ring.

Rapidly changing weather. The sky begins to darken an hour before the race#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JQf3TYxjfg — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) July 2, 2023

14.00 – The Red Bull Ring has renewed the contract until 2030.

1.45pm – Below are the strategies suggested by Pirelli for the Austrian GP.

1.30pm – We begin our report by recalling the starting grid that sees Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz starting behind poleman Max Verstappen. De Vries will start from the pit lane as he has changed the configuration of the rear wing. Magnussen will also start from the pit lane.