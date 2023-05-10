The third and fourth Grands Prix of the season were decidedly intense from a technical point of view. As was to be expected after the month off, all the teams brought their own more or less substantial aerodynamic updates. For some, like Red Bull, it was the natural development process, while for others like McLaren, the innovations profoundly redesigned the cars. Still others, however, on all Mercedes, limited themselves to small changes, waiting for the more substantial packages arriving between Imola and Barcelona.

Baku and Miami updates

Red Bull it brought news only to Baku, where it raised the bowls of the bellies to improve the management of the flows that flow along the lower bodywork. Ferrari in Miami he introduced an important update to the bottom, redesigning the geometry of the Venturi channels, but the mechanical set-up problems prevented him from fully evaluating their effectiveness. Big updates in the house McLarenwith a completely revised underbody but not sufficient to cure the serious gaps in aerodynamic efficiency of the MCL60.

Alpha Tauri had profoundly modified the AT04 in Australia in the cross-country area. The rounds in Baku and Miami were an opportunity to refine all other areas of the car, on all wings, bonnet and mirrors. Alpine and Haas stand out among the names of those who have brought a new fund, the latter being particularly fit in the Florida stage. Alfa Romeo has enriched its low-download package, developing a new beam wing and rear wing, while Williams has treated itself to a new lower nose fairing. Below is a summary of all the aerodynamic updates introduced since the beginning of the year.

Red Bull

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: rear wing; beam wing.

Australia: front wing; rear air intake aerodynamics.

Baku: side radiator air intakes; lateral edge of the bottom; Venturi channels strips; rear wheel flaps.

Ferrari

Bahrain: High Load Rear Wing.

Jeddah: front wing; bottom; beam-wing

Australia: /

Baku: low-load rear wing.

Miami: background, Venturi channels and diffuser.

Mercedes

Bahrain: rear wing.

Jeddah: Venturi canal strips; rear wing flaps.

Australia: /

Baku: rear wheel deflectors, front brake duct outlet section and suspension triangle fairing.

Alpine

Bahrain: front wing.

Jeddah: beam wing.

Australia: flow diverters on the halo

Baku: low downforce rear wing.

Miami: Alternate body cooling pad configuration.

Baku – bottom; rear wing and low downforce front wing flaps.

McLaren

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: diffuser; rear wing.

Australia: restricted hood; test on Venturi channel strips.

Baku: back, Venturi channels and diffuser; beam wing and low downforce rear wing.

Alfa Romeo

Bahrain: downwashed bodywork.

Jeddah: front wing flaps; rear wing.

Australia: fore wing and snout; rear view mirror holders.

Baku: rear wing, beam wing and low downforce front wing flaps.

Miami: beam wing configuration without flaps.

Aston Martin

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: front wing flaps; rear wing flaps; beam wing.

Australia: /

Baku: low downforce rear wing.

Miami: Alternate body cooling pad configuration.

Haas

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: front wing flaps; rear wing; beam-wing.

Australia: /

Baku: /

Miami: bottom.

Alpha Tauri

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: rear wing.

Australia: Venturi channel; venturi straps; bottom; diffuser

Baku: beam wing, rear wing and low downforce front wing flaps; low cooling hood; air intakes and rear wheel unit appendices.

Miami: front wing endplate vortex generators; rear view mirror fairing.

Williams

Bahrain: rear wing (dual configuration); beam-wing.

Jeddah: Gurney front wing; hood; posterior appendages; front brake duct outlet; beam-wing.

Australia: Medium-load front wing flaps; rear wing endplate.

Baku: low-load beam wing (dual configuration); nose lower fairing.

