On the eve of Australia, few updates were expected, as per tradition given the difficulties and logistical costs of a trip to the other side of the world. And yet, in Melbourne there was no shortage of technical innovations from Red Bull, Alfa Romeo, McLaren and Williams. The full-bodied package of developments brought by AlphaTauri stands out above all, which has completely revolutionized the underbody of the AT04. However, the Australian one was only a prelude to the development race that will definitely take off with the return of Formula 1 to Europe.

Melbourne Updates

In Australia Red Bull introduced the first real updates to the RB19. From Milton Keynes have arrived new high downforce flaps for the front wing, useful to compensate for the car’s tendency to understeer. At the rear, however, the air intakes for the brakes have been refined. Of great relevance are also the updates brought by Alfa Romeo, who have redesigned the aerodynamic structure that invests the entire car from the front. Indeed, on the C43 the front wing has been redesigned, around the new nose which now reaches up to the main profile of the wing. News on the front wing also for Williams, which introduced new medium-load flaps. The rear wing of the FW45, on the other hand, has been updated with new Aston Martin and Alpine-inspired endplates.

Own Alpine in Australia has added two new flow diverters around the halo attachments, while McLaren introduced a new, narrower hood to reduce drag. The Woking team also carried out aerodynamic tests on Friday on the vertical strips present at the entrance to the Venturi channels, preliminary tests in view of the substantial changes arriving after the break in Baku.

The most important updates, however, were those of the box Alpha Tauri. A completely new underbody has arrived from Faenza and Bicester for the AT04, revised in the geometry of the Venturi channel and the diffuser, with changes also to the grille of the Venturi channel and the external edge of the bottom. Only de Vries used the new features in the race, but most likely Yuki Tsunoda from Baku will also benefit from the updates. Here’s a rundown on the development run since the start of the season.

Red Bull

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: rear wing; beam wing.

Australia: front wing; rear air intake aerodynamics.

Ferrari

Bahrain: rear wing.

Jeddah: front wing; bottom; beam-wing

Australia: /

Mercedes

Bahrain: rear wing.

Jeddah: Venturi canal strips; rear wing flaps.

Australia: /

Alpine

Bahrain: front wing.

Jeddah: beam wing.

Australia: flow diverters on the halo

McLaren

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: diffuser; rear wing.

Alfa Romeo

Bahrain: downwashed bodywork.

Jeddah: front wing flaps; rear wing.

Aston Martin

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: front wing flaps; rear wing flaps; beam wing.

Australia: /

Haas

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: front wing flaps; rear wing; beam-wing.

Australia: /

Alpha Tauri

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: rear wing.

Australia: Venturi channel; venturi straps; bottom; diffuser.

Williams

Bahrain: rear wing 1; rear wing 2; beam-wing.

Jeddah: Gurney front wing; hood; posterior appendages; front brake duct outlet; beam-wing.

Australia: Medium-load front wing flaps; rear wing endplate.