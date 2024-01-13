Antonio Tajani, Foreign Minister of the Italian Government, was at the Imola racetrack for an institutional visit together with a delegation made up of the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini and the Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy , Valentino Valentini.

“The Farnesina will continue to support the Grand Prix through ICE, led by president Matteo Zoppas, with a contribution of 6 million euros,” said Taviani -. This initiative will serve to support the promotion of Made in Italy and the territory. An example of sports diplomacy on which I decided to focus with conviction. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs I have created an office to support every initiative and every sporting activity at an international level to promote exports and Made in Italy”.

Photo by: Municipality of Imola Here is the government delegation received at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari

Tajani added that he wanted to invite his Brazilian Foreign Minister counterpart, Mauro Vieira, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the death of Ayrton Senna, who tragically died during the 1994 San Marino GP.

“Imola is in the heart of the Motor Valley, a strategic district for Made in Italy – added the minister -. The Farnesina's action in the automotive sector will also continue at the level of the European institutions, to ensure that the evolution of community legislation realistically accompanies the modernization of the automotive sector. We must not cause damage to employment levels in the right commitment to a sustainable transition.”

See also This is how the home runs go: Tolima and Medellín aim for the final, standings Photo by: Municipality of Imola The mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri welcomes Antonio Tajani, Foreign Minister to the Enzo and Dino Ferrari

The mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri, who did the honors together with the Councilor of the Emilia-Romagna Region for Tourism, Andrea Corsini and the president of Formula Imola, Gian Carlo Minardi, the director of the Autodromo, Pietro Benvenuti, l the councilor of the Autodromo, Elena Penazzi as well as the leaders of Con.Ami.

“The meeting was an important opportunity for our city to be able to share, once again, with the national government the potential of our territory – explained Panieri – and the role of the racetrack in promoting Made in Italy in the world , thanks to the important international events that will also be hosted in 2024: in addition to the F1 GP there will be the WEC test and the Ferrari World Finals, but let's not forget the celebrations for the 30th year since the death of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger and the passing of the Tour de France. In particular, the collaboration linked to the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix continues, which sees an important team effort between numerous national and local bodies. Today this event plays an important role, even more so after the floods and the consequent cancellation of the 2023 edition, for the restart of Emilia-Romagna and our territories”.

The mayor then highlighted that “as the Municipality of Imola we have been investing heavily in the plant for some time and those present understood the strategic nature of our choices, confirming the national support and that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through Ice, for the organization of the highest level events that bring Italy into the world, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix. In addition to promoting institutional channels and diplomatic relations with the City of Sao Paulo and Brazil, on the occasion of the celebrations of the 30th ^ anniversary of the death of Ayrton Senna”.

For his part, the Councilor for Tourism of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Andrea Corsini, commented: “The Imola Autodrome is a strategic infrastructure and the Formula 1 Grand Prix represents a flagship event of the Emilia-Romagna sports programme. Romagna with an extraordinary economic impact and strong territorial marketing. We are happy that the minister has grasped this and confirmed the contribution of the ministry, through Ice, which together with that of ACI, allows us to organize the Grand Prix”.