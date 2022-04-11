F1 Delta Timeone of the biggest games based on buying and selling NFT closed its doors by canceling all its NFTs, which are no longer worth anything. Indeed, they no longer exist, since they have been deleted. In short, end users always count less than zero, decentralization or not.

F1 Delta Time was launched in 2019 as one of the first licensed NFT games. On March 15, 2022, it was announced to close for the next day, March 16, 2022. Animoca Brands, the developer, did not give users time to even realize what was happening and blocked the servers.

F1 Delta Time was based on the cryptocurrency Ehterum, which players could convert into REVV, Animoca’s proprietary tokens, which could be used to purchase in-game items in the form of NFTs.

Surely many of you were unfamiliar with F1 Delta Time, but it was a flagship title for the successful play-to-earn model, one of which NFT sales were boasted for insane amounts, like a car. diamonds (virtual of course) gone for $ 100,000.

The reason for the closure? The game seems to have lost the officially licensed of Formula 1. A lethal blow to an economic system based precisely on the sale of digital objects under license. What about NFTs? They have all been erased, along with the credibility of the tale of owning digital assets on the blockchain. The developer is compensating the owners by giving him tokens for his other blockchain-based games, but evidently the players who had invested time and money in F1 Delta Time are not satisfied with it and feel scammed. How to blame him?

After all, the promise of NFTs is that of their uniqueness and possession of the same by the buyers, which should survive the games themselves thanks to the mythological blockchains. Instead it seems that this is not the case and that they have a master who is not the owner, beyond tokens and fine words.