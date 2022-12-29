The title of 1962 World Drivers’ Champion was awarded on 29 December, on the occasion of the last race on the calendar at the East London circuit in South Africa. This is the official Grand Prix closest to the last day of the year in the history of Formula 1, slightly ahead of the 1963 South African GP, ​​held on 28 December. Indeed, in 70 years of Formula 1, no month has been “orphaned” by a grand prix. The furthest race on the calendar in championship history was won by Graham Hillon the occasion he also officially graduated world champion for the first time.



On Saturday 29 December 1962, the Formula 1 Circus met for the first time in East London, South Africa, for the ninth, last and decisive grand prix of the season. Fighting for the title were Graham Hill on BRM and Jim Clark on Climax. The Lotus Scotsman, thanks to the victory conquered more than two months earlier in the United States GP at Watkins Glen, was second in the standings at a virtual 9 lengths from Hill, but thanks to the scoring formula which provided for the discard of the worst four results, winning the race could still win the world crown.

The race seemed to be on the right track for Clark: his Lotus started from pole without problems and held the lead in front of Graham Hill and Bruce McLaren, reaching a 30” lead. Clark seemed to be the new world champion for 62 of the scheduled 82 laps: on lap 63, an oil leak, revealed itself in the 58th round, however forced him to retire. The first lap the Lotus Climax engine had started smoking forcing Chapman’s driver to pit. The problem was triggered by a loose bolt on the distributor, which favored an oil leak, which unfortunately proved to be decisive. Hill, who was still in second position up until his opponent’s breakdown, albeit with a gap of fifteen seconds, leapt into the lead, winning the race and the title.

“When I saw Clark’s car in the smoke, I knew the race for my rival was over”, these are Hill’s words as reported by La Stampa, in the December 30 edition. “Frankly I was sorry that Clark was so affected by bad luck”. Ferrari had not taken part in the race, so the grid was made up of only 17 cars. Unfortunately, Gary Hocking, a great promise on four wheels and world champion in the world championship, did not even participate in the Grand Prix. died on December 21st in practice for the Christmas Grand Prix, the South African race that anticipated the appointment with Formula 1.

Order of arrival, South African GP 1962:

pos Pilot Stable Turns Time Qualification 1 Graham Hill BR extension 82 2:08:03.3 2 2 Bruce McLaren Cooper-Climax 82 + 49.8 8 3 Tony Maggs Cooper-Climax 82 + 50.3 6 4 Jack Brabham Brabham-Climax 82 + 53.8 3 5 Innes Ireland Lotus-Climax 81 + 1 turn 4 6 Neville Lederle Lotus-Climax 78 + 4 rounds 10 7 Richie Ginther BR extension 78 + 4 rounds 7 8 John Love Cooper-Climax 78 + 4 rounds 12 9 Bruce Johnstone BR extension 76 + 6 rounds 17 10 Ernie Pieterse Lotus-Climax 71 + 11 rounds 13 11 Carel Godin de Beaufort Porsche 70 Petrol pump 16 12 Jim Clark Lotus-Climax 62 Oil leak 1 13 Doug Serrurier LDS-Alfa Romeo 62 Radiator 14 14 Roy Salvadori Lola-Climax 56 Reservoir 11 15 Mike Harris Cooper-Alfa Romeo 31 Steering 15 16 John Surtees Lola-Climax 26 Motor 5 17 Trevor Taylor Lotus-Climax 11 Exchange 9

F1 | Final classification of the 1962 World Drivers’ Championship

1 Graham Hill 42 2 Jim Clark 30 3 Bruce McLaren 27 4 John Surtees 19 5 Dan Gurney 15 6 Phil Hill 14 7 Tony Maggs 13 8 Richie Ginther 10 9 Jack Brabham 9 10 Trevor Taylor 6 11 Giancarlo Baghetti 5 12 Lorenzo Bandini 4 13 Ricardo Rodríguez 4 14 willy Mairesse 3 15 Joakim Bonnier 3 16 innes Ireland 2 17 Carles Godin de Beaufort 2 18 Masten Gregory 1 19 Neville Harm them 1