Just as Formula 1 hybrid engines were about to be fired up ahead of qualifying for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, the Austin paddock was literally frozen with terrible news: the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

The Austrian entrepreneur, who over the years has created an empire that started from energy drinks and then boundless in many other areas, not least sport, died today at the age of 78 after a brief illness that quickly extinguished him.

A few minutes after the news of Mateschitz’s death, Christian Horner gave Motorsport.com important words and remembrance towards the team owner. A visionary who has always rejected the impossible.

“We learned with desperate sadness the news of Dietrich’s disappearance,” said the British team principal. “He is an extraordinary man, for what he has done for so many, not only in Formula 1, but also in the Red Bull business, in the Red Bull world, in all sports platforms. He was a man who inspired a lot. why we are here. His passion for Formula 1 and his vision are the reason why he has two teams in the Formula 1 pit lane. “

“He was always enthusiastic, encouraging, and his vision was the reason why he had the opportunity to have two teams. He was always enthusiastic, encouraging, supportive, on good days and bad days. Many owe him a lot.”

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates with Dietrich Mateschitz, CEO and founder of Red Bull, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull Motorsport Consultant and the team Photo by: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images

“I feel privileged to have known him and I believe that now the whole team, despite the shock, will do exactly what they wanted, which is to go out there and with his cars do the best we can and try to close this constructors’ championship. recognize everything that has contributed to this sport, not only to this, but also to something else “.

Horner then spoke more fully about what Mateschitz has done for him, about how much he has supported him and the team not only in the triumphal moments, but also – if not above all – in the more complex ones.

“He’s a source of inspiration. He gave me a chance as a young man, he supported me. And he inspired so many others. He gave an opportunity to so many people. He encouraged you to think that nothing is impossible, that nothing is unsurpassed and to follow the your dreams. He was a Formula 1 fan. “

“He was very proud of everything he did. He was very proud of everything we did. The most important thing now is that he would like to see us get on track and give it our all, and we will do it for him today,” Horner concluded.