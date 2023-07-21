Nyck de Vries’ Formula 1 adventure was as short as it was intense, an emblematic story of life’s infinite possibilities. Graduating Formula 2 champion in 2019, the Dutchman arrives in Formula E with Mercedes, becoming world champion in 2021. Meanwhile, De Vries approaches the world of Grand Prix thanks to Mercedes itself, up to the unexpected debut with Williams at Monza in 2022 to replace Albon, where he conquers a sensational points finish. In 2023 the big opportunity: a race seat in AlphaTauri. The results, however, do not reflect expectations and the Red Bull management foot him after only ten races.

In describing himself, De Vries presents himself as a perfectionist and a realist. Indeed, the analytic character fully emerges from the careful choice of words with which the Dutchman describes the most difficult moments of his career with strong rationality. During the interview, collected during his last Formula 1 Grand Prix, De Vries retraces the main stages of his career, spending some reflections in which it is difficult not to read a parallelism with the news that would spread a few days later.

Your path to Formula 1 has been atypical. What were your expectations when you became Formula 2 champion and how did you react to rejections from the Formula 1 teams?

“I’ve never experienced it as a rejection. I am a very realistic person. In 2018, three drivers had switched from Formula 2 to Formula 1. When there was little movement in 2019, I realized very quickly what the situation was. Already that year in Monaco, where we had won and were close to taking the lead in the championship, I had discussed their Formula E program with Mercedes. I had already directed my career in that direction, because I believed it was the right move at that moment”.

How has Formula E and endurance racing helped you grow as a driver and as a person?

“Time always helps to grow. It may sound like a cliché, but every day we learn and gain experience. One of the things I learned the most from endurance racing is that at some point you have to take her home. The car is never perfect, because it’s compromised for three drivers, it changes constantly during the stints, which are very long and where there’s also traffic. Not only the seat but also the set-up is compromised for all crew members. Nothing is perfect and as a perfectionist that’s something I’ve always struggled to accept in single-seaters. That experience helped me prioritize the really important things to go fast.”

Are you a perfectionist in your private life too?

“Yes. You are not a perfectionist in just one area. It’s a way of being and I can assure you that they are”.

While you were racing in endurance and Formula E, did you still believe in the possibility of making it to Formula 1 one day?

“It has always been my dream. At the same time though, I don’t think this goal was constantly on my mind, especially when I embarked on the Formula E route, where I was fully committed to a long-term project with Mercedes. But things in life can change very quicklyespecially in this world. I did a test in Formula 1 and started to get more involved in the role of reserve driver, also doing the free practice sessions offered to rookies. Formula 1 again became something active, as well as a goal. In the last two years in Formula E I was determined for this to happen, because I felt it was a realistic opportunity.”

You’ve never been obsessed with it then?

“I would say no, even if it has always been there, hidden in my thoughts”.

Do you think this approach helped you manage the pressure when you were called to race at Monza in 2022?

“I don’t think there is any correlation. At that time I was still hunting for a seat. During my first year in Formula E it wasn’t a goal, but once I became world champion and started doing free practice, I started to believe in it. When I had to jump in the car at Monza, I was perfectly aware that it was a great opportunity. At the same time, I was very happy with what I was doing outside of Formula 1: I was racing in big championships with big teams. I was grateful for what I had out of Formula 1that helped me”.

How was the race at Monza from a physical point of view? We still have etched images of your difficulties getting out of the car after the Grand Prix…

“Monza is actually not a very physical track. Physically I was ok, except for my shoulders, for specific reasons. This is why I was struggling to get out of the cockpit”.

Coming into this season, how is it going?

“I’m not satisfied with what I was able to do and show. I would say it was a rough start and I couldn’t put the pieces together. Even as a team we weren’t competitive enough and that didn’t make things any easier. Formula 1 has never been so balanced. At the Red Bull Ring the whole field was enclosed within a second: I don’t remember a single season in which this happened. I’d say it’s a combination of many factors put together.”

Franz Tost said it would take a rookie three years to get used to the environment, tire preparation and all aspects of Formula 1. Is it really that complicated?

“It is certainly very complex and it is an experience unlike any I have ever had in the other categories. While the foundations are common, the nature of Formula 1 is diverse and it is highly competitive. I can’t say the number of years it would take, but it’s definitely not something immediate”.

How do you manage this pressure, which we imagine is very great?

“It’s all relative. I’ve always lived with pressure. There were several moments where I was close to ending my career, maybe not giving up running altogether, but still where I was about to embark on a completely different path. It’s part of life and I’m mature enough to understand how this works. You just have to do your best and keep believing.”

Is there room for other interests in your life besides racing?

“This is my life. Everything you do centers around and revolves around running.”