A week has passed since the announcement of the changeover at AlphaTauri between Nyck De Vries and Daniel Ricciardo, with the latter inheriting the seat after the Dutchman failed to impress the Red Bull leaders in the first part of the season. The standings of the team from Faenza, currently in last place in the constructors’ championship, then …Continue reading

#Vries #speaks #hurts #lived #dream