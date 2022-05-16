Nyck De Vries will be behind the wheel of the Williams FW44 during the first free practice session of the 2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, which will be held at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona on Friday 20 May.

The Dutch driver will take the place of the former Red Bull Racing driver and now Williams starter Alexander Albon, and then return it to him in view of the second free practice session which will also take place on Friday 20 May from 16:00 to 17:00.

Williams will thus undo one of the two occasions in which the F1 teams are called this season to give space to a young driver during Free Practice 1. He will do so on a track where Albon has already lapped, having taken part in the first test session. pre-season 2022 which were held at the end of February right at Montmelò.

The 27-year-old Dutchman, reigning world champion of FIA Formula E with Mercedes, has just returned from the great victory obtained last weekend in the second of the two races held by the full electric series in Berlin. Over the past few seasons, Nyck has taken part in some test sessions behind the wheel of Mercedes cars, especially in the end-of-season tests in Abu Dhabi.

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance at Williams, said: “We are looking forward to having Nyck de Vries in the car for FP1, as it is always good to work with a new driver and have a fresh take on strengths. and weakness of the car. Nyck’s experience and professionalism will be fundamental on Friday, when he completes some of the key engineering tests in FP1 before returning the car to Alex for FP2. “

These are the words of De Vries, who is preparing to make his debut at the wheel of the Williams FW44: “First of all, I would like to thank Williams for the opportunity to race in FP1. It is fantastic for me to know the team and drive the FW44, as well as hitting the track during a Formula One weekend. The preparations for the test are going well and the team has supported me in an incredible way. I’m looking forward to the experience in Spain! “.