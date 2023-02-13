In the eyes of any self-respecting Formula 1 enthusiast, hearing about Nyck De Vries must make one think of the excellent race he made on his debut in 2022, as a Williams driver, in which he immediately managed to score points thanks to the ninth place finish obtained at the Italian Grand Prix.

In reality De Vries is an eclectic driver, who has tried many categories during his already long career and who has been able to obtain several victories, including the FIA ​​Formula E world title 2 years ago with Mercedes.

This year he will get his big break in Formula 1 thanks to AlphaTauri. The team from Faenza, which presented the AT04 a few hours ago, has counted on him to replace Pierre Gasly, who moved to Alpine to take the place of Fernando Alonso.

Every driver dreams of racing in F1. You’ve taken a slightly different path, but now you’re here. What is the thing that excites you the most about the 2023 season with Scuderia AlphaTauri?

“First of all, I am happy to have the opportunity to live my dream. I am enthusiastic and motivated to achieve results. Since my path has been a bit unusual and long, I’m even more grateful to be able to have this opportunity and even more motivated to take the opportunity and prove my worth.”

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: AlphaTauri

Last year you drove far more F1 cars than any other driver and you also raced at Monza. Do you still feel the pressure of being a rookie?

“There’s always a little bit of healthy pressure, which I think is necessary to stay focused. I’d say I’m still a rookie. I had the privilege of testing several cars, but the time spent on the track was limited. Apart from three tests for rookie drivers – two with Mercedes and one with AlphaTauri – I didn’t take part in any other practice sessions. Hitting the track during free practice 1 gave me the opportunity to perform during a race weekend, but also a different pressure than a test day, given the limited time available. It’s an opportunity to show your worth, but at the same time, there’s a lot more to lose than to gain. Still, it’s an important experience. Having worked with different teams in different environments has been very helpful, but in terms of time spent on the track, I think I have less experience than the other rookies this year. However, I’m a little older and I’ve had the chance to race in different championships, which has helped increase my level of experience.”

Alpha Tauri 04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Since you knew you would race for Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2023, what has been your main priority in preparing for the season? Have you already established a good relationship with the team?

“Relationships cannot be forced. It always takes a while, but I have to say that I was greeted very warmly. They all seemed thrilled with my arrival and did everything possible to integrate me quickly. I spent a lot of time with engineers from different departments and other people within the team. We specifically focused on my preferences in all sorts of things and at the same time looked at weaknesses to highlight and room for improvement. I think we made good use of the time available to us also in terms of physical preparation. I’m enjoying the ride and can’t wait for the season to start.”

Both you and Yuki completed training camp in Dubai. How is the relationship with your teammate?

“We spent two and a half weeks at the training camp in Dubai which went really well. We pushed a lot and I feel more and more prepared. I think I’m in good shape. There are still a few weeks left before the start, so I don’t think there’s anything to worry about. Yuki and I had different plans and so we didn’t see each other much, but we’ve known each other for a while already. The only time we raced in the same race was last year at Monza! I think Yuki is a fast and talented driver and she also has experience in Formula 1. I bring a bit of different experiences with me, but I am sure that our work will help everyone grow. I have no doubts about that.”