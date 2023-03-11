Nyck De Vries’ arrival in Formula 1 on a permanent basis came as a surprise. Formula 1 has always been an environment subject to trends, and in the last fifteen years the ‘baby boom’ has confirmed itself as a fad that no one has escaped.

Rookie De Vries started his first world championship as the eighth ‘oldest’ driver on the starting grid and this is enough to make his story atypical. Even more curious is the circumstance that changed his career and his life, namely last year’s Italian Grand Prix, when he was called up in extremis by Williams to replace the unavailable Alexander Albon.

The debut concluded with the final ninth position was one that stood out, and the following day, after a dinner with Verstappen in Monte Carlo, De Vries decided to make some phone calls, changing the course of his career when it seemed now destined for the Hypercar world.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Erik Junius

A demanding season with AlphaTauri awaits him, from all points of view, but at twenty-eight Nyck knows well that everything will depend on him, on what he will show on the track and on the internal confrontation with his teammate Tsunoda.

Let’s take a step back to last summer. Have you ever imagined being at the start of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship?

“Certainly not! I have spent a lot of time in the paddock, especially in the last two years as reserve driver for Mercedes. After winning Formula 2 in 2019 and Formula E in 2021, I hoped deep down that this would guarantee me a chance in Formula 1. It didn’t happen that way, the puzzle was never completed, but at the same time I didn’t accept to give up because it has always been my dream, and inside of me I felt I was close to realizing it”.

“I didn’t want to lower my head despite some disappointments, but at a certain point last year I had to come to terms with reality, and I convinced myself that it would be a good opportunity to enter the Hypercar championship. Then came the Monza weekend… ”.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri with Jody Egginton, AlphaTauri technical director Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

When and how did you understand that the opportunity to make your Formula 1 debut would arise that weekend?

“I was in the Paddock Club, I had an appointment with guests at 10:30 on Friday, when James Vowles, at the time in the top management of Mercedes and now team principal of Williams, called me. He told me to go to the hospital as soon as possible, and from there they sent me to the Williams motorhome. At that point I realized there was a chance to race that weekend.”

“I don’t like to romanticize it, but you know, I think that weekend all the stars aligned, almost 23 years of work came together and I’m grateful that it happened. Racing that weekend was a key step that I it allowed me to be where I am today, and now I can say I feel at home, 75% of the grid is made up of riders I’ve raced against in the past, and my time has finally come too”.

Nyck de Vries, Scuderia AlphaTauri, with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A curious story has emerged. The Monday after Monza you were with Max for dinner in Monte Carlo, and that’s when the idea of ​​proposing yourself to Helmut Marko was born. Was it like this?

“I don’t think what we discussed that evening is so relevant, we talked among friends about many things. The most important aspect that emerged concerned the way I was perceived by the paddock, i.e. as a Mercedes driver, but in reality, beyond my commitments as third driver, I had no obligation towards Mercedes after the expiry of end of 2022. So I realized that it would be useful to point this out to some people who occupy key roles in Formula 1, so I got in touch with Helmut Marko and after a few days I went to see him in his office in Graz. The crucial step is was understanding that I was perceived as a driver tied to Mercedes, and I didn’t realize that this aspect was potentially depriving me of other opportunities”.

Was it a long negotiation?

“No, not particularly long. There were talks, it turned out that there was a vacancy (in AlphaTauri) and finally the puzzle took shape”.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

You arrived in Formula 1 at the age of 28. Do you think that the higher maturity compared to those who make their debut at the age of twenty could be a weapon in your favor?

“Every year you feel more ready, more mature, and I confirm that I feel ready like I’ve never been before, so yes, I think it’s an advantage. But in the end I also think it’s always a matter of time, and now is my time, I’ve raced in many different championships, I’ve developed myself as a rider and as a man. And now it’s up to me to put everything to good use and do a good job in Formula 1.”

In statistical terms you are a rookie. Do you really feel like a ‘rookie’?

“Actually I am. If you search Google for the definition of rookie, I fall into this category. But for me in the end it’s irrelevant, there are twenty of us here and we all want to do the best job possible. In the end, that’s the only thing that matters.”

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

You have a long history that binds you to Italy since the days of karting. Will you come back to spend a lot of time in Faenza and its surroundings?

“I lived in Italy from 2008 to 2011, it has always been my second home. I spent important years in Italy, it always has a special place in my heart having had so many experiences that have led me to be who I am today”.

“When I got ready to go to the Faenza office for the first time I had an idea of ​​how I would be welcomed, I know the Italian culture, and it was exactly as I had imagined. Everyone was super welcoming and kind and I felt the typical Italian passion for our sport.And then the atmosphere is very familiar, and this helps you to feel immediately at ease”.

Have you set yourself specific goals for this season?

“I don’t think it’s the result itself that is a guarantee of satisfaction. As a team, we aim to fight as much as possible for the points zone, but sometimes it can happen that the target isn’t reachable and this doesn’t mean that we haven’t worked hard.”

“My goal, and I think it’s everyone in the team, is to always extract everything possible from the package we have, and if you succeed then you can say you’ve done a good job.”

How is your feeling with the car? Are there any aspects that surprised you?

“All the cars we see on the track are an evolution of the 2022 projects. I haven’t seen any revolutions, I mean something fundamentally different, it’s an evolution, a step forward. So we haven’t discovered many unexpected things, but we’re still learning and analyzing, and we know there’s still something to do.”

Nyck de Vries with Yuki Tsunoda: the two AlphaTauri pilots get along well Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

How did your relationship with Yuki start? Is he really as outgoing and funny as he appears from the outside?

“Yes, Yuki is a real character, very funny, but first of all I want to say that he is a very talented and fast rider, and I don’t think this aspect is emphasized as it should. At the same time he is a nice guy, we get along and enjoy the time we spend together, on and off the track. We are a good team.”

Your goal is obviously to do well with AlphaTauri. Are you aware that if your work is up to expectations, another call could come from Helmut?

“Honestly, I don’t think about it. Pierre has spent a lot of time in this team, and I think he’s done a good job. I am aware that the only way to continue my career is to do a good job, then, if the stars align, there may also be more good news”.