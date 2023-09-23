On a circuit that celebrates champions, Max Verstappen showed off all his talent, building a pole position that is among the best of his season, if not of his career. The Dutchman has reconnected that thread with the first position on the grid that was broken between Monza and Singapore, placing a good six tenths between himself and his rivals, a gap that probably exceeds even the most optimistic internal expectations.

An overwhelming proof of superiority which, if there had been any need, immediately threw water on the fire on the controversies that had been generated after the unsuccessful weekend in Singapore, where particular technical reasons had put the RB19 in crisis. Controversies that Verstappen wanted to silence, trying to close the issue: “We had a bad weekend. Of course, then people start talking about ‘ah, it’s all the fault of the technical guidelines’. I think they can stop talking now.”

The ninth pole of the season for the driver from Hasselt was born from the strengths of the Anglo-Austrian car, particularly in the first sector, brushed curve after curve. Already on Friday the long fast sequence had proven to be a hunting ground for the Red Bull driver, but today he outdid himself, constantly managing to lower the bar until he extended his lead over McLaren to over two tenths and over Ferrari about half a second.

The Woking team has in fact managed to gain a precious front row thanks to Oscar Piastri who, making his debut on this track in his rookie season, put together a performance that will be remembered for a long time. Furthermore, it was his first weekend with the new package of complete updates and, on a track as technical and complex as the Japanese one, which leaves no margin for error, it was essential to avoid damaging the car given the few spare parts available. disposition. An “old school” track where, lap after lap, the Australian became increasingly confident, also thanks to the set-up changes during the night between Friday and Saturday. The only small regret, as the driver himself admitted, is that of not being able to complete the second attempt in Q3, even if the gap potentially would not have been substantially reduced.

The first theme cannot be the comparison in the opening sector of the lap, with turn one and the long fast sequence testing the overall balance of the car. Already at the entrance to turn one, in fact, one can appreciate how Verstappen is able to bring greater speed, which is then maintained until the beginning of the sequence that goes from turn 3 to turn 7. Since Friday it was clear that, at least in the hands of two-time world champion, Red Bull could have a substantial advantage in the snake despite the less wing-loaded setup chosen compared to its opponents. Moving down the grid, some teams suffered from understeer, others from oversteer, with excessive slipping which, as in a vicious circle, led to overheating of the tires, an aspect which however did not arise in the case of Verstappen.

A demonstration of how, once again, the RB19 is well balanced and effective in exploiting the surface, but also how it can count on a suspension compartment that helps guarantee stability to the aerodynamic platform. Looking at the data, in fact, it emerges that the Red Bull standard-bearer was able to bring a lot of speed to the insertion but without experiencing any particular limitations when traveling. The best demonstration of this supremacy lies in the use of the accelerator: Verstappen tends to be one of the drivers who, due to his driving style, uses the pedal the most. In this case, however, in turns four and five you can see the confidence in playing with the accelerator, never going below 40%. On the contrary, Piastri is forced to anticipate the release phase, without being able to sink. Only in turn six does the situation reverse, but this is the preamble to an interesting aspect to compare with last year’s qualifying. In fact, last season several drivers managed to cover that stretch in full, while this year the only one to have succeeded was Verstappen himself, who was thus able to increase his lead and extend it up to the first Degner.

Looking at the overall time of the first partial, in fact in the second attempt Piastri was able to get close to the reference of his Red Bull rival, but this had a negative impact on the tires in the rest of the lap, as told by Andrea Stella: “Even if you look at the ideal lap time, in these hot conditions and with the asphalt we have here, if you push too hard in sector 1, there won’t be much left of the tires for the rest of the lap.” On the contrary, Verstappen also managed to improve in the final run of Q3, also setting record split times in all three sectors, confirming a balance that is difficult to break.

The superiority of the duo who then took pole was also noticeable at the beginning of the second sector, where already yesterday it was possible to appreciate how the RB19 managed lateral loads perfectly. At Degner 1, the Hasselt driver is able to brake later, bringing greater speed into the corner, enough to arrive at the braking section of turn nine with an advantage of 12 km/h.

Although the MCL60 is also a car that overall is proving to be balanced over the course of the lap, exactly as happened at Silverstone, clearly the weak points of the project cannot be resolved in the space of a few months. The technical packages have contributed to giving that extra push to take a step forward, but the difficulties in absolute terms in the slow sections are still present. This was highlighted on Friday, in particular at the hairpin, an area that was already feared on the eve of the Japanese away match.

What is surprising, however, is the competitiveness of the Woking car on the straights, not so much in terms of top speed, but in terms of progression out of turn eleven and the Spoon, a section where different approaches can be found. On the one hand the aggressiveness at the entrance on the part of the two-time world champion, while on the other the ability of McLaren to close the second part of the corner to sprint out and launch towards the legendary 130R curve. Although it is true that in those two areas it is not possible to exploit the mobile wing, on the other hand Red Bull had also focused on a more unloading set-up at wing level on paper precisely to compensate for this aspect. It will therefore be interesting to follow the next events to understand if the innovations brought by McLaren have actually contributed to making a leap forward in terms of efficiency.

Taking a step back, the curve that has to be taken in full still represents one of the points on which McLaren continues to work: as had already occurred at Silverstone at Copse, when running the 130R the MCL60 showed a greater drop in speed not only to that of Red Bull, but also of Ferrari.

Suzuka faced a rider who is already champion and one who wants to become one in the future. Although almost six tenths represents a rather large gap, in its own way each lap has a special meaning. The fact that Verstappen showed up with only three sets of new soft tires in qualifying after using two in the last free practice session is testimony to his absolute confidence in the vehicle, so much so that he was then able to overtake Q2 with a of used covers. On the other side there is a Piastri who, at his first in Suzuka, is now already looking to tomorrow and that first podium in the race that he has been dreaming of for several months now.