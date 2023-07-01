Fourth consecutive pole position of the season to get to the fifth victory in Austria. Also in Spielberg Max Verstappen put his seal on qualifying, extending a positive streak that sees him finish in front of everyone from the Monaco round. The script that went on stage is the one already seen on other occasions, with the Dutchman being quick from the first moments of the weekend, despite the fact that in this case the uncertainty of the sprint format had been added, where being able to quickly find the feeling with the car assume an even more central importance.

A feeling of confidence in the single-seater that the standard bearers of Ferrari also seem to have rediscovered, who closed the first day on the track looking at the glass half full. On the one hand there is the satisfaction for a good performance which allowed him to finish in second and third place, while on the other there is a pinch of regret for having missed the pole position by just 0.48s. A concept well summed up by whoever came close to that first position, Charles Leclerc, who explained after qualifying that “I’m never happy to finish second, but we have to be realistic”.

However, it’s no mystery that they believed it intensely in the Ferrari garage, especially after seeing Leclerc ahead by ten thousandths of a second at the second lap time of the last attempt. All this over the weekend in which the Scuderia arrived at the starting line with a new front wing and a revised underbody in many of its aspects. A package that aims to ensure a more stable and predictable aerodynamic platform for pilots, widening the operating window in the hope of being able to achieve greater consistency over long distances, the Achilles heel of the SF-23. It is no coincidence that Team Principal Fred Vasseur wanted to dedicate the front row to all those who pushed in the factory to bring forward the updates from Budapest to Austria.

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Beyond the smiles inside the garages for a performance that instills confidence, the competitiveness in qualifying did not come entirely as a surprise: the Italian single-seater has often made performance over the flying lap a strong point, in this case assisted also from the new rubber and significantly cooler temperatures than in FP1, below 40 °C. The real challenge will be to repeat itself in the race, a hunting ground for the opponents, but without forgetting that the Reds is still in the learning phase of the new features introduced.

Going back to qualifying, the challenge for pole was lively, heated and in doubt right up to the finish line. In this case, however, it wasn’t so much the qualities of the cars that emerged, but the differences in terms of driving style of the two drivers, in some ways almost opposite.

One of the aspects that emerged from the first free practice session was the Monegasque’s lack of feeling in turn one, one of the most insidious stretches of the track. Difficulties that, albeit with a minor impact, also recurred in the afternoon, especially when returning to the gas, one of the distinctive characteristics of Leclerc’s driving. In fact, observing the telemetric references, it emerges that the Ferrari driver tried to anticipate the return on the accelerator, however losing the rear axle for a brief moment during travelling, an element that had a negative impact on the stopwatch.

Being able to count on very similar top speeds, the gap between the two at the end of the first sector remained substantially in line, with a small advantage in favor of the two-time reigning world champion. More interesting from the point of view of analysis were the second and third splits, the more driven ones in which the qualities of the cars and certain characteristics of the drivers stand out.

Comparison Qualifying Austrian GP Verstappen – Leclerc Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

In turn 4, for example, two very different approaches can be appreciated: while Leclerc braked earlier, thus managing to maintain a tighter line on the inside curb, on the contrary, Verstappen opted for a more aggressive setting, which however led him to accuse a slight understeer. This allowed the Ferrari driver to gain distances and exits, making up for what he lost on insertion.

But it is from turn six onwards that the main differences emerge between the two contenders, which also reflect completely opposite settings. One of the characteristic elements of the Monegasque’s driving style is to try to keep the accelerator open even in the middle of a corner, even if this clearly requires a much more decisive approach when braking on cornering. This is an aspect that emerges by observing the data, in which a more marked drop in speed can be noted for the Ferrari driver, while in the case of the Dutchman the line is softer, precisely because of his choice to let the single-seater slide into insertion applying less brake pressure. Two different styles that have now become a trademark, in which one favors decisive braking and then managing the accelerator in the middle of the corner, while the other favors the insertion phase and the first mileage.

A speech that can also be compared for the rapid seven-eight chicane, to which a further element must be added, that of the entry position. In Verstappen’s case, the setting is almost at the limit of the external white line, in order to exploit every single available centimeter, while Leclerc keeps more towards the center of the roadway, even touching the brake briefly to ensure that drop in speed in the first phase of the corner which will allow him to keep the accelerator partial.

Comparison Accelerator Qualifying Austrian GP Verstappen – Leclerc Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

With a first and second sector almost in line from a chronometric point of view, the third split took on a decisive role in the fight for pole position. According to several drivers, the combination of nine and ten represents the most treacherous stretch of the track: a downhill area where you have to carry a lot of speed along the road, without however exceeding the track limits, an aspect on the first day of practice that led to deletion of 33 times.

The first is a corner that must be tackled at about 250 km/h, where some riders, like Leclerc, tend to play with the accelerator to make the rear slide slightly and help the rotation phase. In this case, the Monegasque was indeed able to maintain extremely high idle speeds, although this had repercussions on exit, because the Monegasque ended up on the outermost area of ​​the curb, probably bottoming out.

This weighed on the entry into the last corner, which was far from ideal, where he suffered understeer which forced him to lift his foot on exit, choking at 70% while Verstappen was already wide open. In fact, although he had to correct a hint of oversteer, the Red Bull driver had maintained a more internal line coming out of the nine, thus being able to enter the last corner without experiencing any hint of understeer during the road.