The data and times that emerged from the first day of free practice at Suzuka once again see Max Verstappen prevailing ahead of everyone. After the unsuccessful passage in Singapore, born from particular technical reasons, Red Bull seems to have started the Japanese weekend on the right foot since the morning session, where it immediately showed one of the strengths of the RB19 during this weekend.

An aspect that could prove crucial especially in qualifying, because all the drivers agreed in underlining the importance of starting as far forward as possible on the grid, especially keeping in mind the track conditions encountered on Friday. In fact, contrary to expectations, the teams encountered a situation of poor grip which negatively affected the set-ups prepared before arriving in the Land of the Rising Sun, forcing the riders to intervene on the balance.

Although it is a track that makes the sensitivity of the front and aerodynamic stability its key elements, several drivers have actually complained of excessive sliding of the rear, so much so that Yuki Tsunoda has gone so far as to suggest the possibility that AlphaTauri has wrong load level configuration for the weekend. Aspects that have led to generalized degradation, especially from a thermal point of view.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Working during the night will therefore be fundamental. There are teams like Red Bull who seem to have clear ideas about which direction to follow despite the experiments in FP1, where a new surface was tested, then approved on both cars. It is interesting to observe how the Milton Keynes team has decided to keep two sets of medium compound tyres, demonstrating that they are probably expecting a race towards the two stops but with a faster pace. A situation similar to that seen at Ferrari, which took advantage of the morning session to test a revised surface, then installed on both single-seaters with the hope that it can guarantee more predictable and coherent behaviour, as well as carrying out some tests at mechanical level.

At Suzuka, the Cavallino seems to have decided to focus above all on the power of the Power Unit, sacrificing something in terms of maximum speed, at least while waiting to increase the maps, in order to have a more powerful set-up which should help reduce degradation and give greater confidence for drivers when cornering. Overall, the standard bearers said they were satisfied with the behavior of the car, in particular Charles Leclerc. For the Red Team, long-distance tire management, the classic “Achilles heel” of the SF-23, will be crucial rather than the single lap. The opposite scenario to that of the two McLaren representatives who, while underlining the good level of competitiveness of the MCL60, mentioned how the car proved difficult to drive.

Mercedes is further behind, whose drivers are among those who reported excessive slipping of the rear: looking at the remaining sets, the Star took precautions with two sets of hard tyres, so it can be assumed that the Brackley team is expecting a race more critical on the degradation side. There will be work to do during the night, especially for Lewis Hamilton, who did not hide his disappointment at the end of a day which saw him far from the leaders having to fight with overheating of the tyres.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen’s strength in the first sector

On his first useful attempt on the soft, Verstappen immediately set a time of 32.030 seconds in the first sector in the morning, edging out at least three tenths of a second from the competition. Furthermore, although the teams were not looking for maximum performance in FP1, even the time obtained previously with the prototype average would have been enough to beat numerous rivals. All this demonstrates how, at least in the hands of the world champion, the car proved to be quick in extricating itself from the fast sequence that characterizes the first part of the lap.

A supremacy then confirmed in the afternoon, when the Dutchman lowered the benchmark in that same stretch to 31.505 seconds, trailing Lando Norris by around two and a half tenths and Charles Leclerc by over half a second. It is precisely at that point that the Red Bull representative builds that advantage useful to compensate for what is lost in other areas of the track: it is interesting to note how Red Bull has focused on a more unloaded set-up at wing level compared to its rivals, confirming how much it works the surface was good in such a complex area of ​​the track, providing great stability and predictable behaviour, one of the Red’s weak points.

In the challenge between Ferrari and McLaren, much of the gap between Leclerc and Norris is made up of two phases. The first is that of turns 1-2, a section where the Ferrari driver struggled throughout the day, as demonstrated by the numerous radio teams in this regard, while the second concerns the fast sequence, where very different approaches can also be seen. Observing the data, it emerges that the Monegasque tries to anticipate the release of the accelerator on entry and then quickly returns to the gas during the corner, with the aim of helping the rotation phase as per his style. A different approach from that of his teammate, who seems much more “linear” in the sequence, managing to delay the braking phase by bringing more speed between turns one and turn two.

FP2 telemetry comparison between Verstappen and Leclerc Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Another issue worthy of note is the exit from turn seven: for now no one has yet tried to tackle it fully, while last season in qualifying the drivers managed to tackle that area without the need to lift their foot from the accelerator. Those who highlighted a minor lift, like Verstappen, undoubtedly took advantage of it by bringing greater speed towards turn eight: a gap of around 6 km/h on Leclerc, which extends up to 16 km/h on Russell.

Ferrari focuses on the Power Unit

The second half time also opened in the name of Max Verstappen, the one who managed to tackle the Degner Curve at a higher speed. On the contrary, the situation is reversed for turn nine, where the opponents begin to recover insertion and mileage, especially Lando Norris.

At the hairpin, totally different approaches can be seen: while the British driver from McLaren tries to stay closer to the inside near the curb and the Monegasque driver from Ferrari follows the opposite approach, trying to brake as late as possible with the wheels straight to cross over and quickly get back on the accelerator. , Verstappen fits between the two. In this case Ferrari gains traction, while the Woking team seems more delayed, paying in one of those feared areas before arriving at Suzuka.

Even in the sprint leading to Spoon, a section where it is not possible to use the DRS, the qualities of the Ferrari Power Unit emerge, which is trying to establish itself as a point of reference among the top teams. McLaren is surprising, close to the other rival teams, including Mercedes which has opted for a more relaxed set-up: it is not the first time that the speed gap is reduced on Friday and then widens on Saturday, so it will be interesting to observe how the values ​​will vary with more aggressive mappings. A theme that also applies to the long straight of the third sector before the 130R, a corner where the Cavallino performed well especially with Sainz, as had already been seen in the Copse corner at Silverstone.

FP2 telemetry comparison between Norris and Leclerc Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Generally, Ferrari often performed well on the flying lap, managing to compensate with the tire for the grip that it then lacks over the long distance. Similar behavior was seen at the Spoon Curve: although Max Verstappen manages to enter the corner with higher speeds, making good use of the stability of the RB19, what is surprising is the behavior of the SF-23 in the second part of the bend, the one where you suffer understeer more markedly due to the need to close the curve in an area that has a camber that pushes the car outwards. On the single lap, despite some instability, especially at the exit, the Maranello car defended itself well, particularly in the hands of Charles Leclerc, who over the years has always shown excellent integration in this stretch of the track, also gaining on Norris.

The lap ends with the triangle chicane where, once again, different approaches emerge: Norris and Leclerc more aggressive in braking, thus bringing greater speed on entry, while Verstappen anticipates the deceleration phase and the braking point to better prepare the second phase of the change of direction that launches towards the finish line.