After almost a month away from the racing fields, F1 is finally back on track for the first appointment after the summer break, albeit not at Spa-Francorchamps, the “classic” stage which until last season represented the restarting of the engines after the break . In fact, this year for reasons of calendar the choice fell on Zandvoort, a narrow but also extremely technical circuit, thanks to the characteristics that combine slow stretches with high-speed areas, to which are added the peculiar banking areas.

The track itself is not particularly long and this also helped to keep the gaps compact, so much so that at the end of FP2 twelve riders were enclosed in just over six tenths of a second. It is no coincidence that during the interviews all the standard-bearers of the various teams mentioned how central it will be to be able to put together a clean lap in qualifying, so as not to find yourself in traffic already in the early stages of the race.

A challenge that, apparently, may seem simple, but which actually encompasses many problems. First of all, the set-up issue: beyond the wing configuration tending towards maximum downforce, the teams work a lot on the heights from the ground, looking for the right compression between all the various sectors of the track. Secondly there is the tire issue: during free practice there was no particularly marked wear, especially on the harder compounds, but Pirelli did notice thermal degradation on the softer compound, which also tends to overheat during a single lap.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Zandvoort is one of those tracks considered high-energy, which imposes great stress on the tyres, so it is important to identify how to manage the rubber during the entire lap. Lower temperatures are expected for Saturday and Sunday, which should help especially those teams that tend to perform better in cold weather. Finally, equally central will be the theme of the evolution of the track, which will not be constant over the weekend: not counting the probable rain, the wind generally tends to carry the sand and dirty the track again during the night, so the asphalt will tend to clean up during the day itself.

These elements made the first day of action on the track particularly positive or extremely difficult for some teams to interpret. On the one hand McLaren, Red Bull and, in part, Mercedes, come out with a smile from the Dutch Friday, while Ferrari struggles with a short blanket that has once again revealed its weaknesses.

Red Bull sets itself as a reference, McLaren opens the challenge

Observing the telemetric data, as had already happened in other appointments, on those tracks where downforce is needed, but which are not rich in wide-radius corners, the MCL60 showed good quality, repeating what was already seen in Budapest. On the contrary, for Red Bull this represents one of the tracks where it can be most vulnerable on the flying lap, with less pronounced gaps compared to other rounds of the world championship, not only due to the length of the track, but also due to its characteristics. By comparing the two best laps of the session, in fact, it can be appreciated from the telemetric traces how the RB19 was more competitive in those sections that require aerodynamic support and where you tend to skim the asphalt due to the numerous bumps that characterize the asphalt. In the central sector, from turn seven to ten, it is hunting ground for Red Bull, even if McLaren has not disfigured, keeping pace.

Telemetry comparison FP2 Netherlands – Norris Verstappen Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

The first difference can be seen going into turn one, with a more aggressive approach by Norris, which allows him to partially delay braking and not only bring more speed in the middle of the corner, but also in the first phase of entry. A similar scenario can also be appreciated in turn three, the first which highlights important banking, where Verstappen once again anticipates braking despite having reached the braking point with higher speeds, while the British once again tries to bring more inspiration inside the curve, then playing with the pedal to help the rotation phase. Observing the best sectors, it is precisely with these characteristic elements that the McLaren standard-bearer managed to set the fastest time in the first split, edging out almost a tenth from the competition.

The interesting aspect is that, at least on Friday, in the first sector the MCL60 also proved to be very fast in the stretch, increasing its virtual lead by a few metres. This at least until the beginning of one of the most complicated sections of the track, the one that goes from turn seven to turn ten, where good stability, lots of aerodynamic support and a precise front end, especially for entering turn nine, count. The main difference was found above all in the long curve of the seven, where Max Verstappen (and partly Sergio Perez) was able to carry about 6 km/h more, taking this advantage with him even in the exit phase on the short I stretch before turn eight.

The last sector, on the other hand, shows different interpretations of the chicane, which took many riders by surprise on Friday. While Verstappen manages to find a more decisive approach on entry, Norris proved to be more incisive in the second part of the chicane, in the rotation phase after the change of direction, also guaranteeing a good traction phase on the short stretch leading up to turn thirteen. From then on, the aerodynamic efficiency qualities came back to play in Red Bull’s favour, but with really narrow gaps. Suffice it to say, in fact, that the best nine partials recorded in the third sector are enclosed in just under a tenth, demonstrating how much you play even on thousandths.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The feeling is that, as also explained by Verstappen, Red Bull still has to solve some details in the medium-speed corners of the first sector which didn’t even allow them to hit their ideal lap, about a tenth faster than their rivals, as is instead succeeded Lando Norris.

If you look at Saturday with great confidence up front, without excluding a Mercedes that showed great confidence after Friday’s free practice, something unusual for a team that tends to improve significantly between the various sessions, there are many doubts behind the lines and questions. SF-23 started the Dutch weekend on the wrong foot, although Team Principal Frederic Vasseur attempted to tone it down by pointing out that they had completed a lot of comparative testing. In fact, especially with Robert Shwartzman, this is confirmed by the program carried out in FP1, even if the young rookie didn’t deny that this season’s single-seater is one of the most difficult to ever drive in his career.

Since FP1, the Red has shown that it has good speeds in the long stride and on the full-throttle stretches, especially before entering turn 7 where, for example, Charles Leclerc arrives with an advantage of about 5 km/h over the Norris-Verstappen duo. The basic problem is that the gap is reduced only in those stretches, such as coming out of ten or on the last straight, where he can take advantage of a slightly more relaxed setup than his rivals. To tell the truth, in fact, in the first free practice session the Monegasque had also tried a more intense solution, but for the afternoon session it was then decided to go back to the configuration mounted at the beginning of FP1.

Telemetry comparison FP2 Netherlands – Leclerc Verstappen Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

A clearly evident aspect, however, was the lack of feeling transmitted to the riders, as well as the lack of cornering stability of the SF-23, evident above all in the first and second sectors. The problems are already evident when entering turn one and then widen before the braking point for turn three. If up to turn seven the speed qualities help to make the difference allowing you to catch up on your opponents, from that point on the track on you notice all the limits of a “Deep Red” Friday. In a stretch full of bumps, the single-seater from Maranello tends to break down, then accentuating the further problems that arise when cornering. In the morning Leclerc had complained of understeer, but this was also partly due to the fact that the track was very dirty and that the harder tires showed some more signs of fatigue in the warm-up phase.

That the SF-23 did not make the front end its strong point is nothing new, but during the session there were also many oversteer interventions during the sliding phase, with the drivers forced to abort the lap for some mistakes at the braking point of ten or the following chicane, with Carlos Sainz ending up in the gravel escape route.

Putting together a clean lap, because his best time also came with a tire that by now also had two aborted attempts behind him, the Monegasque could have climbed the standings by a few positions, but with a virtual podium still a long way off. Although the Italian project had already shown its limits on other occasions, Zandvoort probably also represented the most complex Friday of the season up to now, with a car that was at times unpredictable and difficult to drive. Work on the simulator will be essential, because even a few cents could help make a difference.