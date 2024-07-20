On the eve of the weekend, Max Verstappen had defined the Hungarian Grand Prix as a crucial event for the continuation of the world championship. Although the Budapest round is not decisive for the championship, on the other hand it is true that Red Bull is looking for answers, in order to respond to a McLaren that in the last few rounds has proven to be a real thorn in the side of the ambitions of the Milton Keynes team.

Red Bull was split in two, with Perez on a partial setup, between new parts and elements that already had a few races behind them, while Verstappen was able to enjoy the totally updated RB20, although there was no shortage of comparison tests, so much so that during FP1 the Dutchman tried out several front wing specifications.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko said they were satisfied with the numbers found on the track at the end of the day, but for Red Bull this weekend represents a crossroads on two aspects: beyond the search for pure performance, the hope is to be able to put a car on the track that is easier to set up. This last issue has weighed heavily in recent Grands Prix, because the set-ups studied in the simulator have not always proved effective once on the track, making it even more difficult to find the direction to take to make the most of a more nervous RB20.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Picture of: George Piola

Friday’s analysis starts with Red Bull, because it is perhaps the one on which there is more to understand, beyond what the simple numbers say. The telemetry tells of a RB20, especially in the hands of Max Verstappen, fast, particularly in the central sector and in the medium-high speed corners, such as 4 or 11, those where greater stability and support is needed. On the other hand, they also tell of a Red Bull not at the level of McLaren in the corners that are generally slower, as well as on the straights. And it is precisely here that the discussion broadens, in search of the differences between the two leading teams.

The data shows a slightly faster RB20 at the end of the start straight compared to the MCL38, not so much in progression, but rather in the final part of the extension, a synonym that this is probably more linked to some mapping of the Power Unit that cuts above certain speeds. Observing, however, the two extensions that lead to turn two and turn four, the situation changes radically: in those sections, in fact, the McLaren shows a significantly better progression.

A fact that can be interpreted with two different elements: on the one hand, the fact that on the exit of turn two, in an attempt to anticipate the return on the accelerator after having chosen a narrower line, Verstappen suffered a rear axle slip, losing something in terms of acceleration. However, it is well known that on Friday, also due to the number of PUs already used, Red Bull tends to use more conservative mappings. To give a reference, before the entrance of turn 4 the speed gap was about 4 km/h, but the problem is that it was a continuous delta and not just at the end of the straight, which in the end cost a couple of tenths despite it being a relatively short stretch.

Telemetry comparison between Norris and Verstappen – FP2 Hungary Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

If the mappings are the first noteworthy aspect of Friday, the second is the approach of the three-time world champion during the lap. Observing the onboards, a tendency to keep a margin from the kerbs and not attack as much as his rivals emerges quite clearly, not only Lando Norris, but also Carlos Sainz. This emerges clearly in turn 4 where he does not particularly exploit the kerb on the exit, or even at the chicane 6-7, where he is very cautious in his approach, unlike the Englishman from McLaren, who is much more aggressive, so much so that he ends up hitting the inside deterrents, slightly destabilizing the car on the exit of turn 7.

A story that repeats itself in the rest of the second sector, more specifically in the medium-speed sequence, where the references are good anyway: it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman’s was a more cautious and precautionary approach, perhaps to avoid damaging the new parts, or out of necessity, given the fact that Red Bull has shown not to excel on the kerbs during the year. Qualifying will give an answer to this question, but it is clear that Norris and Verstappen, from this point of view, followed two very different philosophies.

For its part, McLaren can also complain about a few tenths lost, especially for what happened in the last sector, when Norris was trapped in the dirty slipstream of another car, having to manage oversteer on two occasions, thus having to widen the trajectory. On the other hand, it is interesting to mention how the McLaren was among the fastest in medium-low speed sections such as turns 2, 5 or 13, very long sections where you have to work a lot on the front: data that is intriguing to dwell on because it shows and confirms the improvements compared to last year, given that it was one of the types of corners that the MLC60 didn’t digest well.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Qualifying will undoubtedly play a key role on a track where, notoriously, it is certainly not easy to overtake, but it will be equally essential to find a good balance between the single lap and the performance over the long distance. The fact that the session was interrupted due to Charles Leclerc’s accident did not allow the teams to run as much as they would have liked, cutting the long runs: nevertheless, interesting data emerged here too. On the hard Norris recorded fast times, lapping steadily between the low 24 and the high 23 before encountering traffic that forced him to return to the pits.

Verstappen was slower on the medium, even if the Dutchman was more cautious, managing even more than his teammate: Perez in fact completed a good stint with the medium and it is interesting to note how, in the final lap of the run, he returned to the time at the start of the simulation. For McLaren it will undoubtedly be an interesting test, also because during the season with very high temperatures it has shown to suffer from managing the rear, especially on the softer tyres: considering that even in Budapest they race with the softest selection of the range, it will be an aspect to keep an eye on. For this reason the challenge still seems totally open.

However, Red Bull is not the only team looking for answers, because Ferrari also arrived in Hungary with many doubts to resolve. The main objective was to combat bouncing and give the two drivers a more driveable car, an aspect that the same Red standard-bearers mentioned at the end of the first day of testing. Undoubtedly, the Budapest track is more congenial to the SF-24 than those tested in the triptych, where the fast corners had exposed the problems.

Telemetry comparison between Norris and Sainz – FP2 Hungary Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Although the drivers have welcomed the new floor that seems to have guaranteed greater stability and ease of balancing, this does not mean that the problems have completely disappeared. For example, in turn 4 and turn 11, the fastest, a certain difference in performance is still observed, which was already known before the triptych, precisely because Ferrari during this season had never been at the level of McLaren and Red Bull in that type of curve. Furthermore, it is interesting to note that, precisely in turn 4, Sainz was the most aggressive, exploiting as much space as possible above the kerb.

Most of the gap was built up in the central sector and, while it is true that in turn 5 the Spaniard lost a little due to the dirt left by Zhou Guanyu a few moments earlier, in reality it was not decisive on the time. On the contrary, on the straights we saw top speeds and progressions better than those of his opponents, so much so that on the main straight, without a slipstream, Sainz recorded top speeds 5 km/h higher than those of the Red Bull and 9 km/h faster than the McLaren. Both the drivers and the Team Principal have underlined that the initial sensations are those of a more competitive car on a single lap than on pace, where in fact it did not impress. As admitted by Sainz himself, during the night they will work to find a better balance for Sunday on the plan of tyre management.