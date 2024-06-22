Five teams in two and a half tenths, with Alpine capable of inserting itself in the middle, proving to be the surprise of a Friday in which the leading riders remained compact without particularly large gaps. As has already happened in other events of this world championship, the first day of testing in Barcelona once again showed a certain balance between the top four teams, without a real favorite.

The first day of free practice ended with Lewis Hamilton’s best time and it is certainly nothing new to see a Mercedes at the top of the timesheets on Friday. On several occasions during this season, the Star performed well on the first day and then suffered greater difficulties during the rest of the weekend.

Although it is true that the Star has brought important technical innovations in recent weeks, including a lightened surface right here in Spain, the doubt was that on a track with a greater range of different curves the W15 might not be able to find that balancing window seen in Canada. It is no mystery that the German single-seater is extremely sensitive and the engineers of the Brackley team have worked to make it more docile and active in a wider operational window.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Curiously, compared to other events, there are no significantly higher top speeds or other characteristic elements to report. In recent years, Mercedes single-seaters have always made good impressions in Barcelona, ​​a track that manages to bring out the aerodynamic qualities of the cars. However, with the change in philosophy that had led it to perform more well in slow corners than in high-speed corners, the fear was that the W15 had lost certain peculiarities and that Spain would expose its weak points.

With asphalt that fluctuated above 40°C depending on the time of the session and such long corners that transmit so much energy, the tires clearly suffer. Montmelò is probably one of the most severe tracks in the whole and it is no coincidence that Pirelli has chosen a range of hard compounds, bringing the pressure to around 25 psi on the front, which is the axis most challenged by the Spanish circuit. Long corners that tend to overheat the tires: during the first day, in fact, we heard about two topics: temperatures and understeer.

With such high temperatures, both on the asphalt and on the track, doing two laps alternating with a single cooling session proved essentially impossible, leaving an interval of two passes between one attempt and the next.

On the other hand, on Friday there was a lot of talk about understeer, particularly at Red Bull, with the drivers suffering from poor reactivity of the front end and a poorly balanced car. Why is this an interesting topic? Because it is precisely one of the issues that stopped the RB20 on this first day, from which an important signal was expected after three weekends that were not very suitable for the car from Milton Keynes. In a good part of both sessions, Verstappen complained of understeer in the center of the corner, which in fact compromised the trajectory and the exit, with the result of a significant loss in terms of timing.

Telemetry comparison between Hamilton and Verstappen – FP2 Spain Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

This was noticed especially in the central sector, the one with more guided curves at medium speed, such as turns 4, 5 or the chicane 7-8, where in fact the critical issues that the Dutch driver himself spoke about on the radio emerged. Looking at the data, in fact, it is precisely from that interval that most of the accumulated gap arises. On the contrary, in the long fast corners and on the sprints, two of the best characteristics of the RB20, the single-seater from Milton Keynes returns to dictate the pace, even if there is a separate issue that deserves attention.

Although the team has not yet found a good overall balance, Helmut Marko said he was calm because the night work could make the difference and because, on an engine level, more conservative mappings were used compared to his opponents. Looking at the high top speeds, this is an element that does not faithfully reflect Marko’s words, at least until we see certain choices made in terms of load. The RB20 lapped more unloaded than its rivals, so much so that Verstappen himself, in reality, would have liked to stop and switch to a more loaded solution to try to balance the car better. A choice that did not materialize also due to lack of time.

It will be interesting to understand which direction Red Bull will go during the night, which is why the classic simulator work will once again have a great specific weight. Also because, as confirmed by Sergio Perez, so many different settings were tried between FP1 and FP2 that we lost count. If the RB20 is transformed overnight into a car that will compete for pole, the Max Verstappen factor will certainly once again have an important role.

If in front there is a Mercedes that has carved out the role of protagonist on Friday, behind it there are a McLaren and a Ferrari that want to enter the fight for the top positions. Trying to sum up the flying lap and race pace, the MCL38 probably seemed to be the fittest and most consistent car, the one that was queen of the last few events, even if victory slipped away in the last triptych. Like the W15, the Woking car also suffers the top speeds of its rivals on the straights, where it also feels a certain gap from Ferrari, with the latter being slower.

Telemetry comparison between Norris and Hamilton – FP2 Spain Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

At McLaren they played on the wing levels trying different solutions, even if in the end it seems that they opted for the most demanding one. There are still some details to be sorted out, especially in the change of direction 1-2 which then leads to the exit towards 3, while the second sector has seemed to be the British manufacturer’s fort for now. The data on the long runs sees it ahead, especially because Norris is the one who also completed the longest stint with good degradation management despite the high temperatures. With the recent changes to the track, this track has become less and less severe on the rear axle, the main difficulty of the MCL38, putting more strain on the front.

Ferrari also showed good indications, although the lighter wing helped to reach greater top speed on the straights, finding a small treasure on its rivals. The sensations between the two drivers were totally different: while Sainz immediately ran with the new ones, Leclerc took advantage of the old package, finding himself less than comfortable with the set-up chosen. For this reason, the Monegasque lost part of FP1 to turn the setup around, getting closer to the Spaniard’s choices. Overall, on a track where the warm-up issue doesn’t seem to be as critical as on other tracks, the SF-24 seemed comfortable on the flying lap, especially with Sainz.

Temperatures are expected to be less extreme than Friday for the rest of the weekend, so perhaps the degradation seen on Friday will reduce helping to place less stress on the tyre. However, a day like this helped to highlight certain weak points of the single-seaters, giving an additional interpretation to the weekend.