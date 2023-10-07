For the tenth time this season, Max Verstappen will start ahead of everyone in Sunday’s race, lining up in the most coveted slot, that of pole position. As in almost every stage of this championship, the Dutchman put his signature on qualifying, starting to put together the elements that could allow him to celebrate his third career world title.

A pole achieved even without completing the last run, in which he would have potentially further lowered his time thanks to the constant improvement of the track, which had already proven particularly dirty since FP1, guaranteeing an increase in grip lap after lap. As the Red Bull driver himself later admitted during interviews, knowing he already had an excellent time under his belt, in the second attempt he tried to explore the limit of the track more, bringing more speed into Turn 4, but suffered the loss of the rear which it then pushed him to abort the tour.

Regardless of the error, what is certain is that, at least in his hands, even in Qatar the RB19 proved to be the reference for the rest of the grid thanks to an excellent combination between a precise front that allows you to attack on entry curve and great stability which allows you to maintain high speeds throughout the rapid sequence of the third split.

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Since the first free practice session of the afternoon, one aspect that clearly emerged was the Dutch driver’s strength in the first sector, born above all from the quality of his corner insertions, extremely precise and aggressive, but without excessively sacrificing speed while traveling. Looking at the images, in fact, you can see how Verstappen is able to bring a lot of speed following lines that almost cut, while still managing to close the curve in the rotation phase of the car.

An approach that can be seen especially in the first two corners, so much so that it is possible to build a solid advantage of at least two tenths over the rest of the grid. A first half-time which in fact enhances both some peculiarities of the RB19 and some characteristics of Verstappen’s driving style, free to attack the corner entry without suffering excessively on the exit compared to other more rounded trajectories. Even more significant is the stability in turns four and five, where the Dutchman was able to maintain higher speeds of up to 7-8 km/h, confirming an excellent platform on Qatari Friday.

McLaren and Mercedes are the teams that have come closest to the reference set by the Hasselt driver, but with a deficit of around two tenths: between the two teams, however, the gap is reduced to just over five hundredths, demonstrating how much the MCL60 and W14 are demonstrated online. On the contrary, this is the section in which Ferrari highlighted the greatest difficulties, which since FP1 has shown a few too many difficulties in the first sector, not so much in terms of speed, but rather in the way of approaching the corner, struggling therefore to be as incisive as others.

Qualifying Comparison Qatar – Verstappen Norris Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

In the central sector, Verstappen could probably still have taken something away from the first run thanks to the constant evolution of the track, but it is also important to underline how this was also the most balanced half-time between the various top teams, with rather small gaps. Looking at the partials, in fact, it emerges that not only McLaren, but also Mercedes was faster in absolute terms than Red Bull.

With corners that are tighter and less flowing than turns one or two, there is also a certain hesitation on Verstappen’s part when returning to the accelerator, given that coming in tighter at the entrance he tends to find himself on a narrower trajectory at the exit. This implies a slight delay in fully opening the throttle, in order to avoid excessive understeer when traveling which could then turn into oversteer.

If the central split is mainly made up of rather long curves but with a narrow radius, on the contrary the third half highlights the stability of the car and its ability to perform well at high speeds. The most suitable example is undoubtedly that of turns 12, 13 and 14, three consecutive “dry” support curves which during the day put many drivers in difficulty, especially when exiting turn 13, where there were multiple episodes of understeer which they then took beyond the white line or even the external curb.

Qualifying comparison Qatar – Verstappen Russell Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Observing the telemetry of the comparison with Lando Norris and George Russell, it emerges that the two drivers are competitive at different points of the fast sequence: there are those who, like the British driver from McLaren, are further away in the first part and then get closer in terms of speed of distance between turns 14 and 15, while those, like the Englishman from Mercedes, manage to stay close to the Red Bull in turns 12 and 13, only to then suffer subsequently, with a gap that extends up to 8 km/h.

The only certainty is the RB19 in Verstappen’s hands, which manages to remain constant during the entire sequence, demonstrating not only excellent qualities in terms of aerodynamic load, but above all great stability and precision. During FP1, in fact, the Dutchman had noticed a certain tendency to end up understeering in turn 14, probably also due to the dirtier track which had misled several drivers: a detail later fixed in qualifying, with a very clean and flawless ride.