After five consecutive pole positions, Max Verstappen relinquished the king’s crown in qualifying. To do this, the man of records was needed, that Lewis Hamilton who made the Hungaroring track a second home, writing yet another page in the history of this sport.

After today, numbers and statistics could be listed, such as the fact that the Briton is the first driver ever to have obtained nine poles on the same circuit, or that the first position conquered by beating the Dutch brought the total to 104, a figure that still seems almost beyond all logic. But the exultation that accompanied the return lap after setting the best time in Q3 describes better than any figure the importance of a result that Hamilton has been waiting for for some time, since December 2021.

But if a year and a half ago fighting for the first position in qualifying seemed almost ordinary, today the scenarios have changed profoundly and the pole conquered in Hungary has left a different smile on the face of the Englishman, almost as if it were the first time. Sensing the opportunity, the seven-time world champion put his best foot forward by placing his paw at the decisive moment, when he counted. Given the extremely close gaps, it was essential to be able to put in a clean lap, as well as showing good flexibility in using the various compounds during qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

An exploit in which there is a human component, that of a champion, but also a technique. Retracing the calendar up to twelve months ago, the first pole of the season of 2022 by Mercedes had arrived on this track, in that case thanks to George Russell. It is therefore not difficult to hypothesize that there is some aspect of the Hungaroring that the cars bearing the Star are able to digest better than other single-seaters. The Magyar track has a particular and extremely complex layout in terms of fine-tuning for the engineers, where being able to find the right balance, especially on the flying lap, represents a complex exercise often linked to the weather conditions. To this is added another component, the achievement of the ideal operating window of the tires, in order to avoid overheating.

Alongside the numerous slow corners that require a lot of traction, an aspect that had raised expectations at Ferrari, there are medium-speed sections that reward those cars that have a precise and reactive front end, such as that of the W14. It is no coincidence that on Friday, when the track was dirtier, many riders gradually asked to load the front in order to reduce understeer. As already observed in other rounds at the start of the championship, the Brackley car has some shortcomings in the traction phase from the slow corners, but the more the track offers good grip, like the Hungaroring asphalt, the more this aspect is masked, especially when the drivers can count on a compound as soft as the C5. Problems that are more limited to the last phase of the race and to the exit, because already at Silverstone it was possible to appreciate how there were some encouraging signs when entering corners which had surprised Mercedes itself.

The weekend in Austria is perhaps the best example because, when the track was front-limited on Saturday with lower temperatures, the W14 had shown good performance, while on Sunday all the limits of the car in the traction phase emerged, also thanks to a set-up choice that turned out to be wrong. With the new format, the protagonists of the Hungarian qualifying were forced to use all three compounds and the softer the compound became, the more the British single-seater began to guarantee better performances, gradually reducing the gap from Max Verstappen’s Red Bull: “Once we got to Q2, the situation looked positive overall. Then, once we got to Q3, we were only a tenth behind Max and I knew I had something more available in the car,” explained Hamilton.

Poleman Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

To this was added another important element, namely the ability of the cars with the Star to manage the tires well during the arc of the lap and Hamilton’s ability. If the W14 generally shows some difficulty in starting the tires in qualifying, the opposite problem occurred in Hungary: it was essential to arrive with the front end up to temperature at the start of the lap, but it was equally vital not to overheat the rear already in the first sector, an aspect that other teams paid more markedly, such as Ferrari.

Looking at the chronometric references, there are two important observations to keep in mind: the first is that Verstappen probably still had something in his pocket, even if he struggled to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, while the second is that pole went to those who knew how to find the right balance during the lap.

Although the RB19 was not the reference car in terms of top speeds, even on the short stretch of the Hungaroring the single-seater from Milton Keynes was able to count on a small advantage over its closest rivals, less than on other occasions. This is also due to the fact that, as there are no long straights on which to discharge the battery, the derating phenomenon that cars powered by the Stella’s Power Unit have often experienced in other events has not occurred, so there is also a different management of the hybrid.

Comparison of the respective best laps of Hamilton and Verstappen in Q3 Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

In turn 1 you can appreciate a rather different interpretation between the two rivals, in a section that allows multiple approaches: Hamilton maintains a wider line by pushing on entry, while Verstappen tries to close the corner, however suffering a snap when returning to the accelerator. This allowed the Briton to find himself in front of the approach to turn 2 where, also in this case, different ideas are found: a more decisive braking phase for Lewis, who tries to maintain a central line without going too close on the curb, unlike Verstappen, who tries to bring more speed along the road. This put him slightly wide on the way out, giving the seven-times world champion the chance to make up for what he lost on the way out.

Putting the tape on the accelerator, we move on to the second sector, more specifically the slow chicane, one of the sections where the Dutchman lost the most time. Observing the onboard it can be seen that the gap accumulated is partly due to the lack of aggressiveness in the change of direction and on the curbs, while in the second attempt it was above all a snap on entry that penalized him.

In the fast sequence, the values ​​are substantially in line, even if there are again differences in terms of setting: while Hamilton tends to favor entry and speed, his rival tries to focus on a better exit. In fact, from the telemetry it can be appreciated how, although its minimum travel speeds are lower, in reality the output trace anticipates that of the British sample.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Finally, only the last sector remains, probably the most complex from the point of view of tire management. This can be seen in particular in the last corner, where the Englishman suffered a big snap on entry which led him onto a wider, dirty and less profitable trajectory, thus having to cover more metres. This allowed the Hasselt driver to get closer, but not enough to fill even those last three thousandths that separated him from pole position.

The theme of tire management assumes even more decisive relevance by observing the second attempt of the Red Bull driver, in which a totally different behavior can be appreciated. If in the first split the partials are in line with those of the previous run, in the second sector he instead managed to remove more than two tenths and a half, a sign that he actually still had a cartridge to play for the grand finale. However, the decision to push so hard in the central split “burned” the tire, bringing it to the limit in terms of overheating for the final part of the lap, where it is vital to be able to count on a good rear end. Having the tires at the limit, in this case Verstappen also suffered a big oversteer going into the last corner, losing a total of about two tenths compared to the first attempt.

If on the one hand we saw a Mercedes that ticked all the boxes on its list, on the other it was Red Bull that suffered, which since Friday had shown some signs of difficulty in using the curbs and managing understeer, albeit partially resolved during the night. The decision not to lap consistently in FP2, where the two-time world champion completed only about ten laps in order to save a set of tyres, did not pay off on the flying lap. If the star found the ideal window in qualifying, the same cannot be said of Red Bull, even if we are talking about a car that still fought for pole.

Comparison between Verstappen’s two laps in Q3: in the final attempt he focused on a more aggressive approach in the second sector, but it didn’t pay off Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

The Dutch himself did not hide his disappointment during the interviews, thanks to a volatile balance that took away the confidence needed to attack the corners as he would have liked in the final heat, thus also allowing the return of the Mercedes. “Today, even in qualifying, it was really difficult, in Q1 and Q2, to feel confident that we were really attacking the corners. I thought my first run in Q3 was good enough, then the second run, again, there was no feeling. If you try to push a little more, you lose the rear and the front,” Max said.

For this reason, in qualifying, rather than looking for the absolute time, it was essential to be able to find an overall balance that would allow you to manage the tires throughout the entire lap.

For the race, Pirelli expects much higher temperatures even than those recorded on Saturday, with peaks of up to 50°C for the asphalt. This could generate another change in terms of balance and limited axle over long distances, returning to the need to protect the rear more. With a front row that brings to mind two years ago, the race will hold many unknowns, but also many topics to explore.