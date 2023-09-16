A Friday of opposites. Under the spotlights of Singapore, Ferrari and Red Bull experienced an antipodal first day: the Rossa concluded the second free practice session putting the two cars ahead of everyone, while the team from Milton Keynes encountered its worst Friday of 2023 Two pieces of news that didn’t come as a total surprise, even if what was surprising was seeing how totally at odds the two teams are.

Thanks to its numerous slow ninety-degree bends, the multiple traction zones and the rather short straight sections on which to exploit the DRS, the Asian track has characteristics that make it among the most congenial to the SF-23. Although it is a circuit that requires maximum aerodynamic load, Singapore rewards different peculiarities compared to other tracks with a similar configuration, such as Budapest or Zandvoort, which make the precision of the front one of the key elements.

Here there are no long corners where support and stability when entering and traveling count, one of the secrets of Red Bull’s success, but only many short and slow corners where the aerodynamic qualities have a more limited impact than the mechanical adjustments . All this went in favor of Ferrari, which had already shown in other rounds of the world championship that it can easily digest those tracks with similar characteristics and/or where the ability to manage the rear of the single-seater plays a major role. Although these are only Friday’s tests, overall the car appeared well balanced from the first moments, also capable of absorbing the roughness of the (repaired) asphalt and curbs well, as could already be appreciated in Montreal.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Looking at the telemetry data, one of the elements that immediately catches the eye are the top speeds of the SF-23, a reference among the top teams. On each straight, the Rossa can count on an advantage of a few km/h over the competition: added to this is the fact that, being a track with numerous braking sections and rather short extensions, battery management is not particularly difficult, thus limiting the derating problems highlighted in other world championship events.

Another aspect that catches the attention is the interpretation of the first sector, with Charles Leclerc the only one to go under the twenty-seven second barrier: in turn one, the two Ferraristi tend to sacrifice entry to guarantee a better setting for turn two and three, where a significant advantage emerges in terms of minimum speed. An opposite approach to that of the Mercedes drivers who, knowing they can rely on a good front end, try to gain insertion.

However, the Prancing Horse drivers themselves did not hide a certain amazement at the end of the day, because it’s one thing to find yourself fighting at the front in the mix, it’s another thing to impose yourself in both of the two free practice sessions by playing the role of first force on the flying lap. A feeling also shared by rival teams who, although they expected a competitive Ferrari, hoped for smaller gaps.

Telemetry comparison Free Free Singapore – Sainz Verstappen Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

On the other side of the fence, however, there is a Red Bull which has experienced its worst Friday of 2023. Even in this case, the news does not represent a total surprise: on the eve of the Grand Prix, the Milton Keynes team itself had warned that the RB19 could have suffered from the peculiarities of city routes, as already happened in Monaco and Canada. However, few would probably have bet on a Red Bull in greater difficulty than usual, so much so that at the end of the session Verstappen did not deny that they were far from what their internal expectations were.

The aspects that made Ferrari’s fortune on the first day are also those that put the Anglo-Austrian team in crisis. In Singapore there are two issues that play a fundamental role: the technical one and the human one. Having a competitive car undoubtedly helps in terms of performance but, on such a technical track, where you have to search for the limit a few centimeters from the walls, it is even more important to have a single-seater capable of transmitting confidence to those behind the wheel. steering wheel.

This is precisely one of the elements that caught Red Bull unprepared on Friday: the RB19 seemed out of the window, with mechanics perhaps in the wrong direction. Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez noted common critical issues, especially due to a rear that was far too “light” when braking, enough to give both drivers the feeling of being on the verge of losing the car with the risk of ending up against the wall . Problems with balance and poor grip which then extended to the traction phase too, a central issue on a track made up of braking sections and restarts from low speeds.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It is no mystery that during the course of the world championship the car from Milton Keynes showed a few more critical issues than certain rivals in tackling curbs and absorbing the roughness of city asphalt. However, an aspect that deserves attention lies in the fact that, based on the simulations in possession, some teams expected a much more bumpy road surface, arriving with more conservative set-ups so as not to damage the surface. For example, for this very reason, Aston Martin was forced to review the set-ups between FP1 and FP2, thus being able to lower the car. It is possible to hypothesize that Red Bull, given the fears about what was seen on other tracks, also started the weekend with a mechanical setup that did not prove suitable for the reality of the track, to which were added aerodynamic comparison tests of the surfaces at arrangement between the two sessions. For this reason, working through the night will be fundamental, trying to understand how we can work on the set-up to avoid a 2015-bis.

Problems that flatten out over the long distance, where the search for the limit is not as fundamental as in qualifying. All the top teams are within a few tenths, with paces influenced by various elements, such as traffic and target time to follow to seek consistency rather than performance. Furthermore, it is important to keep in mind that during the simulations the teams also carry out lift and coast tests to check the impact on pace, given that Singapore is one of the most demanding events in terms of fuel used.

Undoubtedly there was a certain thermal degradation but, given also the time lost in the pit lane, realistically we will lean towards a single stop and this will give whoever is in the lead the opportunity to manage the pace, so Saturday will play a role even more decisive.

Freestyle telemetry comparison Singapore – Sainz Hamilton Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren are in the mix, with the Woking team the unknown of the group: Lando Norris is the only one of the two standard bearers to have the entire new package and part of the day was dedicated to aerodynamic feedback. In practice with little fuel, the Briton made a mistake at the last chicane, losing the apex after locking up. In terms of race simulation, the aspect to consider is that McLaren was the only team to test the soft in the opening stint, then switching to the hard for the second run, with which it set an excellent attack time.

Singapore offered a different Friday than usual, with some certainties and some unknowns ahead of the rest of the weekend. Among these there is also the arrival of rain, which could clean the tire left on the track.