For the first time in months, Formula 1 seems ready to face an entire weekend in the dry, with no elements that could in any way disturb the continuation of the weekend, impacting the order of values ​​on the field. However, there were some minor misadventures, above all in the second free practice session, interrupted first by a problem with the fuel system on Lance Stroll’s car and then by Sergio Perez’s accident in the last minutes of the day, stopping the simulations on the long distance.

In Monza, Friday is above all a day of choices at an aerodynamic level, with an approach that has seen several teams follow the same direction. From an FP1 with more loaded configurations, in order to analyze the grip of the track and have the first references, we then moved on to the more relaxed solutions, in line with the demands of an atypical track like the one in the Brianza area. A decision as important as it is intriguing, to be taken not only on the basis of which session you want to favor between Saturday and Sunday, but also keeping in mind the characteristics of each individual car.

Many different solutions were seen on Friday, partly recycled on ideas from past years, partly with a completely different approach compared to what was seen in other appointments of the season. For example, Ferrari showed up with a particularly unloaded configuration that saw it get the best out of all on the straights, even reaching clearly superior to its more direct rivals such as Red Bull and McLaren, especially on the stretch that leads to Ascari . In FP1, the Ferrari lapped with a configuration equipped with two beam wings, while in the late afternoon they switched to a single profile, further improving top speeds. The convincing aspect is that this superiority is not due to a few slipstreams, even if in Carlos Sainz’s last attempt a slight benevolent effect was seen on the finish straight, but only to the performance of the car, so much so that it was repeated in several attempts.

The approach of Red Bull and McLaren is more complex. As for the Milton Keynes team, in FP1 Max Verstappen had tested the most loaded wing among those available, while Sergio Perez had opted for a more unloaded one, in order to provide a direct comparison. The interesting point is that, in reality, Red Bull presented itself with three different configurations, because in FP2 the Dutchman rode with a mobile flap that was even more exhausted than the one tested by his team mate, as can also be seen from the attack of the DRS, thus recording top speeds slightly higher than the Mexican.

The two-times world champion showed good partial times in the first and third sectors, but was hampered by traffic in the central one, thus losing a few tenths that could have proved useful for climbing positions in the standings. Net of this, for the British team, Friday represented almost a sort of test and it is reasonable to assume that, after seeing the references from Ferrari, the team felt it was too vulnerable in case it confirmed the option most loaded ever among those available. The feeling, as also confirmed by Verstappen himself, is that the team is still refining the set-up, trying to figure out what might be the most suitable configuration to best balance the RB19 between the slow and the fastest corners.

The choice at McLaren was different, which between FP1 and FP2 alternated the two wings available between the two drivers: in the late afternoon it was Oscar Piastri’s turn to lap with the more charged option, similar to the one already used at Spa but with the DRS flap cut, so much so that it showed extremely convincing cornering speeds, even if it paid the price on the straights. On the contrary, in the second session Lando Norris tested the more relaxed of the two but, nevertheless, the Briton also impressed in the corners, especially those of the second sector if compared with those of both Ferrari and Red Bull.

FP2 telemetry comparison between Sainz and Norris: note the straight-line speed of the SF-23, as well as the cornering speed of the MCL60 Photo by: Gianluca D'Alessandro

Looking at the telemetric references, it is interesting to note how Sainz is the more cynical driver braking into turn one, a characteristic of his driving style, with delayed braking and an aggressive downshifting approach. In fact, his telemetry lines are the most decisive while, for example, Norris lets the car slide in the first part of the chicane, however having to take his foot completely off the accelerator when changing direction, a sign of a totally different interpretation from his rivals .

The limits of an unloaded SF-23 aimed at reaching high top speeds emerge above all in the curves of the second sector, such as at the “Variante della Roggia”, a change of direction where the qualities in terms of overall load and precision of the ‘front. At two o’clock Lesmo can appreciate how, once again, Norris is the point of reference, not only for the configuration chosen, but also because it is a type of curves that the MCL60 has always digested well during the course of the whole world. In this case, however, it is interesting to underline how both Sainz and Verstappen return to the accelerator first, with Ferrari immediately asserting their qualities on the stretches, so much so that they reach +10 km/h on the McLaren before the sequence 8-9 -10.

The Ascari represents one of the most complex points of the track, especially on entry, where the drivers often adopt different approaches. There are those who, even at the cost of losing something in terms of grip, try to exploit the curb as much as possible on entry in order to best position the car for the change of direction like Charles Leclerc, while those who, like Max Verstappen, in free practice he didn’t look for the limit, keeping wider. What is clear, however, is that McLaren was also the master at Ascari on Friday, imposing its superiority. On the contrary, the one who suffered, as one would expect, was Ferrari, which suffered from the rapid change of direction, also having to carry out a showy lift.

FP2 telemetric comparison between Sainz and Verstappen: the great competitiveness of the RB19 at the Parabolica should be noted. Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Furthermore, throughout the day the SF-23 was seen touching the tarmac coming out of turn ten, showing noticeable bottoming. In qualifying we will go closer to the limit, so it will be interesting to understand how much margin the two Prancing Horse riders will have to exploit what really counts for the time trial.

However, the real point where the RB19 is capable of making the difference is the Parabolica, the stretch where the single-seater from Milton Keynes seems to best express its qualities. Verstappen, in fact, was able to inflict a gap of about 10 km/h on Norris and 18 on Sainz: observing the telemetric references, it is interesting to identify how the Red Bull drivers are able to brake later bringing so much speed on entry, managing however to manage the understeer in the middle of the corner, an aspect that instead misled Perez during the race simulation with more petrol on board.