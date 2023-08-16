Hill’s idea: use all the tires in the race

The term entered the vocabulary of Formula 1 enthusiasts this year ATA extensionan acronym from the English that stands for Alternative Tire Allocations. According to this mechanism, the drivers are obliged to use all the compounds that Pirelli has made available to the teams in the three different qualifying sessions: the hard ones in Q1, the medium ones in Q2, the soft ones in Q3. A similar system, according to Damon Hill, could be tried for grand prix. The 1996 world champion would introduce a two-stop minimum to ensure that all riders ride the Sunday race doing at least one lap on the hard, medium and soft compounds.

Hill’s words

“If you want to try to increase the excitement and challenge of grand prix, why not do it? I think it’s a good idea. I’ve heard it proposed in the past: it would increase the number of pit stops, so as to reduce the impact of the single stop“, these are the words of the British.

“We’ve gotten to the point where Max Verstappen closed in the last race in Belgium and Lewis Hamilton closed enough to come in for a new set of tires and get the fastest lap and a point: at first it was thought was just a team gimmick, but now teams are thinking this card is important“, concluded the 1996 world champion. “Now the teams want to have the extra point, they enter the pits and stop, creating some pathos for the end of the race. The requirement to use all three compounds would be a further challengemaybe that’s a good thing“.

Friday in Hungary

The ATA format – which also provides for two sets of tires less for the teams (from 13 to 11) – should have made its debut at Imola, but the sadly well-known tragedy of the flood canceled the Santerno weekend and Formula 1 plans. The new qualifying sessions therefore made their debut in Hungary: also considering the wet PL1, Friday at the Hungaroring was really atypical, with Ferrari and Red Bull limiting themselves to performing pace tests on soft tyres, completely discarding the average. Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin and Alpine tested the race pace on the medium compound. On Friday everyone played savings with the hard: it was practically impossible for the teams to test the hard in free practice without depriving themselves of a new set for Sunday.