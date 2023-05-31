In the Monte Carlo paddock they returned to talk about Formula 1, but thoughts kept turning to the tragedy that struck Emilia-Romagna. At the moment there are simply too many efforts needed to rebuild the affected regions, which would make it logistically complex and ethically wrong to organize a Grand Prix in the coming months. Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of theAutomobile Club of Italyspoke about the future prospects for the stage in Imola.

Thinking about the victims

“The first thought goes to those who lost their lives”comments Damiani a FormulaPassion. “It was an absurd affair, which we cannot explain. Thoughts also go to those who have lost their homes, jobs, industry, agriculture… It is an important territory, with many small and medium-sized enterprises that represent a unique productive fabric in Italy. Unfortunately, they will have to roll up their sleeves to put everything right. We are convinced that in 2024 the whole territory will be placed in such conditions that the Grand Prix can take place peacefully and above all that there may be the will and the mind to be able to do it. Today the priorities are differentmuch more serious and urgent”.

The positive aspect within the tragedy was the timeliness of the cancellation, in contrast to the precedents that had seen Formula 1 postponed until the last moment. The President says: “Thursday morning before the race I spoke with Stefano Domenicali, Minister Salvini and President Bonaccini. We shared that the conditions weren’t there and we preferred to stop so that there was no greater damage and inconvenience to those who were setting off to go to Imola. At that time, however, there were three thousand people working on the circuit. It was painful to send everyone home, but also the right choice.” According to Damiani, there is nothing the organization could have done differently: “We have no remorse of any kind. Everything was done in a correct and timely manner. As is right, we are also returning the purchased tickets”.

No recovery in 2023

The President of the ACI reiterates the proposal already illustrated in recent days: “The proposal that I immediately presented was to recover the race when the contract expired in 2026. Beyond the dramatic situation of that moment in the local context, the idea of ​​racing in July and do two races in Italy within two months, with Monza in September, didn’t seem feasible. From now until July there will be other priorities. Nor would it be fair to waste energy on the Grand Prix. We will do it quietly in 2024 when the situation has normalized or almost normalized. It will also be an opportunity for this land to show the world its ability to react and rebuild”.

WEC craze

Fortunately, the current moment also offers positive news for the Italian motor industry. In just over a month, Monza will host the 6 hours of the WEC, an event for which pre-sales are booming: “I have always believed a lot in the WEC. I’m the one who said three years ago that Italy couldn’t be outside the WEC and Monza had the right characteristics. It’s been two years of sacrifices, but now with the arrival of Ferrari everything is easier. The attention in Italy has increased a lot. Ferrari has shown that it can also compete with important Italian drivers. There is our Antonio Giovinazzi, for example, whom we follow with great attention and affection. I strongly believe in this event, which arrives two months before the Grand Prix, so it’s a sort of dress rehearsal”concludes Damiani.