Austria, Vienna.- Within the framework of the Hungarian Grand Prix the red bull racing team made a decision about the future of the mexican pilotSergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who in recent weeks has been on everyone’s lips for supposedly being at risk of being replaced by the red bulls.

Nevertheless, Christian Horner, CEO of the austrian teamtoday, made an announcement about the steering wheel tapatio 33 years old: will be a partner of max verstappen until the end of his contract, therefore the presence of the Mexican He will continue with the energy drink company through 2024.

«Our pilots will be Max Verstappen again and Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez next yearbut it is always good to have reserve talent,” said the director of Red Bull which at the same time considers Australian, Daniel Ricciardowho will be back in the Great Circus this season with the younger brother, AlphaTauriafter terminating the dutch, nyck devries.

“I think that Daniel firmly committed to launching into the Red Bullis his objective and that is why he has gone to AlphaTauri. His seventh lap of the day (in the test he carried out in Britain) would have put it in the front row of the grid in Silverstone. So that was hugely special for everyone.” Christian Horner.

He british ex-pilot gave accolade of Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez after reacting to British Grand Prixwhere he rallied nine positions to finish sixth above the Asturian, Fernando Alonsoof Aston Martinhis closest pursuer in the drivers championship 2023.

“We are trying to help him during that period. He is still second in the world. He has won two races and started the season in great shape. He has had bad luck, but I am sure he will recover in Budapest“, hill.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez Mendoza line up five Saturdays of ‘qualy’ without advancing to the final, but this weekend aims to be different because Red Bull Racing will introduce changes that will benefit both the Mexican like his teammate max verstappen in the eleventh current season episode of the Formula One.