On Grand Prix Thursday the engines remain off. Track activity is limited to the Hot Laps that Pirelli organizes for VIP guests in the paddock and to the Safety Car and Medical Car training laps.

This afternoon we happened to see Bern Maylander’s green Aston Martin run wide at Turn 11, the Parabolica curve, now nicknamed Michele Alboreto.

The 53-year-old German, who has operated the F1 safety car since 2000, ran wide with the Vantage understeering over the asphalt run-off area and then over the gravel bed, hitting the left side of the car into the outside barrier.

The management immediately showed the red flag after the safety car crash Photo by: Franco Nugnes

The impact was not violent and Maylander, along with his passenger, emerged unharmed from the accident. The Medical Car that was on the track for its training laps intervened immediately and, after the red flag was shown, recovered the two unfortunates to bring them back to the pit lane.

Maylander was doing the fifth flying lap with the Vantage and as the best time, in the previous lap he had obtained a 2’04”878. It is not known whether the accident was the result of a driving error or a breakdown. The FIA, obviously, does not want to comment on the episode…