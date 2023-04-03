A fulminating shot, a first half in the lead and a zero on the scoresheet. George Russell’s Sunday was a rollercoaster of emotions, between enthusiasm for a start in which he was able to steal the lead from Max Verstappen and disappointment for his retirement due to a technical problem.

After moving into first position when overtaking stopped, the Englishman commanded the race with authority ahead of Hamilton, who had himself been able to overtake Red Bull’s two-times world champion. In the first laps, by providing a slipstream to their team mate, the two star bearers were able to contain the attacks of Verstappen, who was in any case certain that he had a car that would allow him to launch the decisive thrust in a next stage of the race.

The entry of the Safety Car for the accident that Alex Albon had in spite of himself seen as the protagonist had however changed the plans, prompting the Mercedes engineers to a change of strategy. In order to take advantage of the advantage given by the safety car in terms of time required for the stop and the regrouping of the group, the technicians of the Brackley team had in fact decided to call Russell back to the pits in order to mount a set of hard tires with which could have gone as far as the checkered flag.

Although all the riders maintained an overall high pace in the second part of the race to be sure of reaching the finish line without problems, the reduced degradation guaranteed by the low-abrasive asphalt in Melbourne allowed for particular strategies.

However, what compromised the Englishman’s race was the race direction’s decision to display the red flag to clear the track of the gravel left on the track by Albon, making the pit stop completed only a few minutes earlier by Russell useless.

An interruption which, although due to the need to bring in heavy vehicles for cleaning, the driver of the German manufacturer harshly criticized: “The red flag was not absolutely necessary. There was obviously quite a lot of gravel on the track, but the race line was clean. We’ve seen far worse things in the past.”

A marshall waves the red flag Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“It’s somewhat reminiscent of last week’s decision in Saudi Arabia to bring out the Safety Car when the car [di Stroll] it was completely off track. So I’m not sure what’s going on with some of the decisions at the moment. We are all trying to work together with the FIA ​​to improve things but it seems like a challenge,” explained Russell.

In addition to the issue of the red flag, the Englishman also wanted to underline the race director’s indecision in managing the transition between the Safety Car and the suspension of the race, which in his opinion took too long. According to Russell, one of the possible solutions would be to close the pit lane entrance, so that nobody is disadvantaged: “When it comes to a red flag, the decision has to be made. If it’s a red flag, it needs to be clear that it’s a red flag and a decision needs to be made…”

The time it took to go from the Safety Car to the red flag was too long. The incident was shown very quickly,” explained the Briton about the first stoppage.

The Safety Car George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I’m not sure, to be honest, what can be done to improve a situation like this. And maybe, if you’re thinking of red-flagging, you need to close the pit entrance for a lap while the Safety Car is out, so you can judge. And if it’s just a Safety Car, then they reopen it. I do not know. But we can’t make hasty decisions that compromise the race.”

Although he clearly ended up in the big group after the break, the Englishman is certain that that move could have put him in a position to fight for victory. In fact, after the restart, Verstappen would still have had to duel with Hamilton before attempting to take off, thus giving Russell the opportunity to begin his comeback.

“[Quando ho visto la bandiera rossa ho provato] Frustration and disappointment, because on a track like this you can’t overtake after the pitstop. I saw Max and Lewis not pit. I was very surprised, to be honest. When I went out in seventh on new tyres, they were in front. I thought: the race is ours now. I don’t see why we couldn’t have won the race today. Max obviously should have passed Lewis too, but the race could have been ours.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Unfortunately, it was a Power Unit problem that put Russell offside from any ambition to fight for the podium, which forced him to park the car on the main straight. Net of the inconvenience, Russell is in any case satisfied with what Mercedes showed during the weekend, although more concrete updates are expected that can make the W14 make a leap in quality.

“Honestly, from an overall team perspective, I felt like the weekend in Saudi Arabia was probably on par with my best F1 race weekend, probably in Brazil last year. This weekend was the same too, I felt really comfortable in the car. The team is giving me the right tools and we are doing a good job of setting up. I feel there is nothing we can do more.”