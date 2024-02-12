Monday is full of news at Aston Martin. The British team not only presented the new car for the 2024 season, which has already made its track debut at Silverstone, but also announced a new addition to its line-up.

Jak Crawford, who until last year was part of the Red Bull academy, will join the Aston Martin program dedicated to young drivers starting this season. The American will contest his second season in Formula 2 this year with DAMS following a 13th place finish in his rookie campaign in 2023, in which he took a victory in Austria. Jak then achieved four more podiums, but for the rest of the championship he rarely scored in the points, which prompted Helmut Marko not to renew his commitment for another year.

His hiring also represents an opportunity for Aston Martin to expand towards the US market, while for the young driver it is a chance to get closer and have the support of a top flight team, which will also allow him to lead the AMR22.

Jak Crawford, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

“I am proud to take this step forward in my career. The Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team is an ideal place to learn and grow, and the program ahead is exciting,” explained Crawford, who will also take part in some sessions simulator tests together with reserve Felipe Drugovich to help the team with the development of the AMR24.

“I can't wait to start working with everyone, especially in the simulator, where I will be able to contribute to the team's performance on race weekends. I'm excited to have the chance to drive the AMR22 car later in the year. It's a great motivation for me to work hard and make the most of this great opportunity,” added the American.

Regarding the latest arrival, Team Principal Mike Krack said: “He has shown great potential throughout his youth career and we look forward to supporting his learning and development as he steps into the AMR22 for the first time.” .

“As part of the growth of the team we want to offer talented young drivers a strong development program and I have no doubt that Jak will flourish in this environment. We are fortunate to have state-of-the-art facilities and world-class staff, who will prepare Jak to race at the highest levels.”