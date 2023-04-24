As revealed by Motorsport.com earlier this month, Massa was spurred into action by comments from former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who suggested he had learned of the controversial ‘crashgate’ incident at the Singapore Grand Prix of 2008 early enough to take action during that season.

However, when Nelson Piquet Jr.’s intentional crash which favored Renault teammate Fernando Alonso’s victory was formally investigated the following year, it was too late to turn back and alter the race result.

Speaking to F1-Insider, Ecclestone said: “We had enough information in time to investigate the matter. According to the statute, we should have canceled the Singapore race under these conditions. This means it would never have happened for the championship standings.” .

With the points Massa dropped to title rival Lewis Hamilton in the Singapore race proving crucial to the outcome of the championship fight, the Brazilian is well aware that if the event were canceled by the FIA he would end the season with the title in his pocket.

Massa said Ecclestone’s revelation that he knew the events of the Singapore GP well in advance to take action was enough to make him think about seeking a legal review.

Speaking to Motorsport.com recently, the Brazilian said: “There are rules and there are many things that, depending on the country, you can’t go back after 15 years to fix a situation. But I intend to study the situation; study what the laws and rules say. We need to have an idea of ​​what’s possible.”

Felipe Massa, Ferrari F2008 Photo by: Sutton Images

Motorsport.com has learned that Massa has now assembled a team of lawyers to assess the situation and definitively understand if there are grounds for pursuing the matter.

One of their first actions, however, was to ensure that from now on the situation will be handled quietly, behind closed doors, meaning Massa will no longer make public statements about next steps.

While Massa continues to assess the situation, there appear to be no realistic options to secure the 2008 championship. The FIA’s International Sporting Code does not allow protests after a race and the right to request a review expires 14 calendar days after a competition and four days before of the date of that year’s FIA prize-giving ceremony.

Nelson Piquet Jr., Renault R28 Photo by: Sutton Images

Furthermore, the FIA ​​judicial system clearly establishes that the highest authority to issue a ruling is the independent International Court of Appeal and that everyone involved in a championship agrees to abide by it. Therefore, there are no alternative courts to which Massa can appeal.

Article 1.3.1b of the ISC establishes that the competitors “undertake without reserve to comply with the above and with the decisions of the sporting authority and the consequences deriving therefrom”.

In theory, Massa could apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which however has no jurisdiction over the FIA ​​on matters such as this. The statutes of the FIA ​​stipulate that the CAS can only be involved in matters relating to the FIA’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Commission.