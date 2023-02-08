Ford announced last week its return to F1 in 2026 through a technical partnership with Red Bull.

The deal includes collaboration with the energy drink giant’s powertrain division on the next generation of powertrains to be introduced in 2026 and which will focus more on electric power and sustainable fuels.

This marks the return of the Ford name to F1 for the first time since 2004, when he owned the Jaguar team – then sold to Red Bull – and rebadged the Cosworth V10 engines as Ford.

Cosworth has a long history of success in F1 and sits third in the rankings of the most successful engines of all time, behind only Ferrari and Mercedes. It won 10 constructors’ titles and its heyday was that of the DFV engine, used between 1967 and 1983 and developed in collaboration with Ford.

Although the regulation changes have sparked a new wave of manufacturer interest in F1, with six marques now entered for 2026, Cosworth has not thought about a potential comeback.

“That’s not our focus,” Cosworth CEO Hal Reisinger told Motorsport.com.

“We are very grateful that we have been able to secure a significant amount of business with automakers. This requires the deployment of all resources if it is to do well, and I don’t think you can do anything less than excellent.”

“To adequately serve a Formula 1 team we would need to create another part of our organisation, and up to this point there has not been a sufficiently compelling commercial proposition for me to consider it.”

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Cosworth has recently been involved in F1 in the V8 era, initially with Williams in 2006 and then with a whopping four teams in 2010. But they haven’t been in F1 since 2013, when they only worked with Marussia, which is switched to the Ferrari power unit for the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014.

But Reisinger clarified that Cosworth acted “only to generate income and money for people and for the company.”

“I am grateful that this situation is unique in some respects,” he said. “It certainly makes my job a lot easier, but if it fuels employee passion and could be a profitable part of the business that allows them to continue investing, then we would consider it.”

Reisinger revealed that the company is “consulted regularly” on future engine regulations, but that it’s difficult to have a proper input without being an existing participant.

“I believe that only those who are directly involved can truly have the input they want,” he said. “And I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that. It’s their motorsport programme, it’s not ours. But that’s definitely the reality.”

“So unless you want, in my humble opinion, to participate directly and be directly involved, then they will consult with us, hopefully because they respect our views and want to consider a wider range of options.”

“But typically decisions are made by those who have a vested interest. And it’s not us.”