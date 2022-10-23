The death of Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder and owner of Red Bull, certainly could not have had consequences also linked to the sporting aspect. In the morning in Austin, the Milton Keynes team issued a brief but significant statement related to the Cost Cap affair that sees it personally involved.

The message released by Red Bull underlines how, given the death of Mateschitz, all conversations with the FIA ​​regarding the Budget Cap case have been suspended.

“Following the disappearance of Dietrich Mateschitz, all conversations and negotiations with the FIA ​​regarding the Cost Cap and the next steps to be taken are suspended until further notice,” the statement said.

It is difficult to think of a different situation after Mateschitz’s death, which took place yesterday in Italy at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman had been ill for some time, but only recently his condition had worsened significantly, so much so that rumors of his death had already been fueled a few weekends ago.

In Austin, the focus was all on the Cost Cap case, which involved Red Bull Racing just recently after the checks made by the International Federation regarding the costs of each team – including procedures – related to the 2021 season.

Christian Horner (GBR) Team Principal of Red Bull Racing and Dietrich Mateschitz (AUT) CEO and founder of Red Bull at the Formula 1 World Championship, Rd5, Spanish Grand Prix, Race, Barcelona, ​​Spain, Sunday 14 May 2017. Photo by: Mirko Stange

The disappearance of Mateschitz has literally changed the scenario, so much so that, again in the statement released by Red Bull, we read: “The deadline for the agreement (between the parties, namely FIA and Red Bull, ed), has been extended and we we are waiting for the talks to resume in the middle of the week.

Recall that the FIA ​​has deemed that Red Bull has exceeded the limit of 145 million dollars imposed as a ceiling on spending for the 2021 season, something that the team has strongly denied on several occasions. Also in yesterday’s press conference, Christian Horner – Red Bull team principal – argued that the team has in no way exceeded the maximum spending limit.

However, it should be emphasized that Horner himself hoped for a rapid resolution of the issue by opening a window regarding the sanctions proposed by the FIA ​​on Red Bull, although these are currently not considered appropriate by the team’s top management.

“The matter could go on for 6 or 9 months and it is not our intention to make this happen. We want to close the 2021 matter. I think we have had healthy and productive discussions with the FIA. And I hope to be able to reach a conclusion on the matter. quickly, “Horner said.