by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull always first

Pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 355 2 Ferrari 291 3 McLaren 268 4 Mercedes 196 5 Aston Martin 58 6 RB 30 7 Haas 19 8 Alpine 9 9 Williams 2 10 Kick Sauber 0

After the Austrian Grand Prix the Red Bull naturally maintains first position in the constructors’ standings. However, with fifth and seventh places conquered by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, the Milton Keynes team lost two points from McLaren, even gaining one on Ferrari.

Red Bull has a 64-point advantage over Ferrari and 87 over McLaren, while Mercedes is closing in on the Woking team with George Russell’s victory and Lewis Hamilton’s fourth place. Aston Martin stuck in fifth place, at the rear Haas makes the breakthrough by scoring points with Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen and therefore overtaking Alpine.