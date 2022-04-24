Absolutely bad weekend for the Ferrariwhich in fact has lost much of the advantage it had over Red Bull. The double from the Milton Keynes house, combined with just eight points brought home this Sunday by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, brought Red Bull closer to the Maranello team, for a gap that now consists of only 11 points. Third, very detached, Mercedes, McLaren strengthens the fourth position with the podium of Lando Norris. In the midfield fight, Alfa Romeo overtook Alpine, now sixth, first points instead for Aston Martin.

F1 | Constructors’ classification after the Emilia-Romagna GP 2022

Pos. Team Points 1 Ferrari 124 2 Red Bull 113 3 Mercedes-AMG 77 4 McLaren 46 5 Alfa Romeo 25 6 Alpine 22 7 AlphaTauri 16 8 Haas 15 9 Aston Martin 5 10 Williams 1