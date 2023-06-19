POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Red Bull 321 2 Mercedes 167 3 Aston Martin 154 4 Ferrari 122 5 Alpine 44 6 McLaren 17 7 Alfa Romeo 9 8 Haas 8 9 Williams 7 10 Alpha Tauri 2

Red Bull has broken through quota 300 points and continues to almost double the score on the second in the standings which remains Mercedes despite the knockout of George Russell which left only Lewis Hamilton. Aston Martin is now -13 behind the Brackley team, with Ferrari not giving up with Leclerc’s 22 points and Sainz leaving the Maranello team ‘near’ the podium.

Whoever rejoices is there Williams, seventh today with Alexander Albon and no longer Cinderella in the standings. Alfa Romeo took a small step with Valtteri Bottas after Zhou’s in Spain and is now ahead of Haas in the derby between Ferrari customers. Williams is there -2 behind Alfa Romeo, while AlphaTauri is in serious danger of finishing at the bottom of the Constructors’ standings for the first time in its history.

Next appointment

Formula 1 will be back on track in two weeks, in Montreal, from 30 June to 2 July, for the Austrian Grand Prix, home race for the Red Bull team and one of Max Verstappen's favorite tracks. The format of the weekend will be, for the second time this year, that of the Sprint. Then obviously the typical European timetables return: Friday PL1 and Qualifying at 1.30pm and 5pm respectively. Sprint Shootout Saturday at 12.00pm, then Sprint race at 4.30pm. The Grand Prix, on the other hand, will start on Sunday at 15.00.