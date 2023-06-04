POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Red Bull 287 2 Mercedes 152 3 Aston Martin 134 4 Ferrari 100 5 Alpine 40 6 McLaren 17 7 Haas 8 8 Alfa Romeo 8 9 Alpha Tauri 2 10 Williams 1

With 38 points to his credit the Red Bull it is still today the team that puts the most hay into the farmhouse, targeting 300 after just seven races. The coup, however, undoubtedly comes from Mercedes who, with the double podium, collect 33 points, enough to detach Aston Martin in the fight for second position which sees Ferrari ‘last’ of the trio again today with Sainz’s ten points against the 14 of the couple Lance Stroll-Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin.

Five points for Alpine which finds itself more and more in no man’s land given that McLaren did not move the standings and it is a great regret because the contact between Hamilton and Norris at the start damaged the latter’s wing which then he maintained a truly remarkable pace recovering the ground lost in an unexpected pit stop. Who really breathes again today is theAlfa Romeowho with the two points of Guan Yu Zhou catches Haas in eighth position in the derby between the Ferrari motorized teams.

Next appointment

Formula 1 will be back on track in two weeks, in Montreal, from 16 to 18 June for the Canadian Grand Prix, on the circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve. The weekend format will be ‘classic’, but with the typical evening times for overseas trips: Friday PL1 and PL2 at 19.30 and 23.00 respectively. PL3 Saturday at 18.30, then qualifying scheduled at 22.00. The Grand Prix, on the other hand, will start on Sunday at 20.00. Of course, as always, you can follow all the action, on and off the track FormulaPassion.it