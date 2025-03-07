As was announced for a long time, there will be 11 Formula 1 and 22 pilots from 2026. The Cadillac team, backed by the North American Automotive General Motors, will become the eleventh team next year after obtaining … the formal approval of the holders of commercial rights and the FIA. In 2026 another multinational, Audi, which acquired the rights of Sauber, the current red lamp of the grill will also enter.

Formula 1 and the International Federation of Automobile (FIA) ratified in a joint statement that Cadillac had completed the sports, technical and commercial evaluations necessary to be a member of the F1.

The announcement is official now, although the different parties had reached an agreement last November after Formula 1 rejected an earlier offer with the Andretti name (for the family that led to the team) that the FIA ​​had approved.

Cadillac began its approach to the F1 working with the Andretti family, of long tradition in motoring and owner of various structures in this sport. He wanted to form a F1 team, but the initial application was rejected because the F1 address considered that the proposal «He did not add value extra «to what is already in the competition.

Now, Cadillac’s offer shared with Dan Towriss’s TWG group after Andretti’s resignation, receives the OK of F1 leaders.

“As we said in November, General Motors’ commitment to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport,” said the executive director of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali.

The president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said that the expansion to eleven teams was a “transformative moment” and an important milestone for the championship. «GM/Cadillac provides new energy, aligning with the new regulations of the FIA ​​by 2026 and marking the beginning of an exciting era for sport. The presence of the Formula One team of Cadillac in the Paddock will inspire future competitors and fans ».

Formula 1 will enter a new era of engines in 2026, with significant changes in the regulation of chassis aerodynamics. Cadillac has an agreement to use Ferrari engines until General Motors can produce his own.

Herta and Czech, on the list of pilots

Cadillac, an American company, has designated British Graeme Lowdon as team leader and has established a European headquarters in Silverstone, in the epicenter of F1 factories, where Aston Martin is also located.

Cadillac now seeks pilots for your project. From the beginning of his attempt, the name of Colton Herta, A star in the American Indycar. 24 -year -old pilot, already tested a McLaren in the Portuguese circuit of Portimao three years ago, although his status of figure in American motor racing complicates his escalation to F1.

The other name that has sounded is ‘Czech’ Pérez, who lost his seat in Red Bull after a couple of frightful seasons next to Max Verstappen and that always brings considerable financing through the sponsors of Carlos Slim, the billionaire who has guided his career.