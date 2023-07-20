After the subdued test in Great Britain, penalized by too conservative set-up and strategic choices, Ferrari arrives in Hungary not only looking for redemption, but also for confirmation. According to the Maranello-based team, on paper the characteristics of the Hungaroring should be well suited to those of the SF-23, a car that made slow cornering and traction one of its strengths during the first part of the season.

Compared to two weeks ago, the wind shouldn’t be a limiting factor as it was at Silverstone, which suffered particularly in the faster sections. In fact, in other appointments we have seen how strong gusts, especially when they hit the SF-23 diagonally, can generate instability which takes away confidence from the pilots.

An aspect on which the team is working intensely behind the scenes, in order to minimize this annoying problem that has persisted since the beginning of the year: “I think we now understand which tracks we struggle the most. Unfortunately, Silverstone was one of them. We knew that on paper it wouldn’t be a great weekend for us. Saturday went quite well, considering what we expected. Sunday went worse than we expected. But even in this case we know why,” said Charles Leclerc during the opening day of the Grand Prix of Hungary.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“The wind conditions are an important factor. For us it has a big influence, probably more than that of the other cars on the grid. We can’t be consistent in these situations. We have taken a big step forward since the beginning of the year. The situation was worse than the current one. But we still have to make some steps forward.”

“I have no doubts that we will improve. Then we need some time to make the parts and to find the best way to deal with the problem. But we have already seen progress made in this direction. Now we just have to keep pushing,” added the Ferrari standard bearer, mentioning how it will still take time to fully understand and resolve the situation.

With a starting grid that in recent rounds has seen the values ​​in the field continue to alternate on several occasions, the hope of the Red Team is to be able to fight for a prominent result, placing itself at least as the second stable force of the Hungarian weekend, but with the license to dream big.

Preparation work on the Ferrari SF-23 in Charles Leclerc’s garage. Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

What gives confidence are the characteristics of the track, which should marry better with the strengths of the SF-23: “We’re going in the right direction. Then, as we saw in the last race at Silverstone, when the wind really picks up on Sunday, it’s still one of our main weaknesses. On paper, [l’Hungaroring] It fits our car a little more. But again, every weekend there seems to be a surprise from one team or the other. So let’s see,” added the Monegasque, underlining how this 2023 season has given ups and downs for all the teams, often making the fight behind Red Bull unpredictable.

In fact, although atypical, the Hungaroring track has real peculiarities, which also reward those cars that also have a good front end, capable of guaranteeing great stability and inclusion in the medium-fast sequence of the second sector.

During this weekend, the Alternative Tire Allocation will also make its debut, i.e. a new format that provides for a different supply of tires available. Instead of the classic thirteen sets, in Hungary each driver will have eleven sets of tires available, with the obligation to use the hard in Q1, the medium in Q2 and the soft in Q3. According to the teams, this will also affect the plan for the whole weekend, forcing the teams to differentiate their program according to how they want to manage the tires provided by Pirelli.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“It will be very complicated, because even the three free practice sessions will be different and I think we will see many different programs in FP1, FP2 and FP3 along the grid, because there are so many different options that can be chosen now with this new format. So we will see. It can be an opportunity. Obviously, if you make wrong decisions, this can have negative repercussions on the weekend. But it is part of the game. I think Q1 and Q2 will also be difficult for the different compounds. We are not used to pushing on a hard tire in qualification.So I think it will be new for everyone and it might be a surprise for some.

Thanks to the wrong strategy last season while he was leading the race, Leclerc hasn’t been on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix since 2016, when he was still racing in GP3. Clearly, the hope is to reverse the trend already this year. “I don’t believe in bad luck. I don’t think in the past it was a track where I was particularly strong. Last year I had a good weekend, but obviously we weren’t able to get on the podium for many reasons. But I think in the end the pace was there. Honestly, the previous year, I don’t think I did a great job at this track. However, I’m confident that we’ll do well this weekend.”