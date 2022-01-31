The news had been in the air for a few weeks and was immediately connected to the now infamous ‘Djokovic case’, which held court for days in the world of tennis on the eve of the Australian Open, then won by Rafael Nadal: Formula 1 will make vaccination mandatory for all staff connected to the Circus. Drivers and managers, mechanics and journalists: there will be no exceptions. Anyone who wants to enter the paddock must have completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19. The indiscretion came from the English site The Times. In reality, the vast majority of people who revolve around F1, drivers above all, had already been vaccinated for some time. This obligation should therefore not cause a great stir, as has happened in other sports.

However, the imposition of the vaccination obligation could allow a greater relaxation of restrictive measures adopted in the last two years by Formula 1. It is in fact hypothesized a future reduction in the number of buffers to which all the components of the paddock are subjected and a lower rigidity of the so-called ‘bubbles’, created in 2020 to minimize the possible risks of spread of the virus. However, F1 will continue to respect the various policies against Covid-19 undertaken by the various countries in which it will be racing week after week. The mandatory vaccine decision could also help sport complement the calendar of 23 races expected this year, without risking event cancellations.

A spokesperson for F1 – which manages the commercial side of the sport, including calendar aspects – commented: “F1 will require all crew to be fully vaccinated and will not require exemptions “reports the BBC. The plan to vaccinate all personnel would have already been agreed at last month’s FIA World Council meeting, but there would have been a delay in its communication.