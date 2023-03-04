The first day of free practice in Bahrain ended with a surprise, Fernando Alonso’s first place in the qualifying simulations with the Aston Martin, even if the Spaniard once again invited everyone to calm down, aware that the weekend still has a lot to do tell.

On the eve of the Bahrain appointment, the tests seemed to have outlined Red Bull as the big favourite, with Ferrari not far off, but still more delayed, grappling with balance problems that have not been fully resolved. However, Sakhir’s Friday told a somewhat different story to what had transpired in pre-season testing, particularly for the Milton Keynes-based team.

Red Bull fast, but something is still missing

In terms of sensation behind the wheel, the Dutchman has not found the RB19 he had left behind at the end of last week’s tests, also thanks to the set-up changes which did not provide the desired results, prompting the engineers to retrace their steps ahead of the afternoon session. Although she aroused excellent impressions on the race pace, which give her as a great favorite for the race, the reigning world champion did not hide that he was not, however, too satisfied with his day and his RB19, especially due to the constant oversteer at the exit from the slow corners as soon as the steering wheel opening phase began, returning on the accelerator.

Only the last attempt, the one in which he recorded his fastest lap, seems to have given the Dutchman confidence in terms of performance over a single lap, in the hope that the work during the night will allow him to take the necessary step forward to find that feeling that allowed him to close the tests with a smile: “I had a difficult start to the day. FP1 went badly, we weren’t right in terms of balance and it’s absurd because during the tests everything seemed to have gone well. The start of FP2 was also a bit difficult and, even if we don’t have too many references and I had to regain some confidence in the car, I think the last attempt wasn’t bad”, explained the Hasselt driver to the end of free.

Ferrari: it’s only Friday, but steps forward compared to the tests

On the other side of the fence, there is a Ferrari which remains the great unknown of the weekend. On the eve, both the pilots and the Team Principal had chosen to keep a low profile, underlining how the SF-23 was not yet at the level of the RB19. At the end of the first day of the track in Sakhir, Leclerc took the fourth fastest time, but it is clear that he has not yet used all the cartridges in his arsenal, starting from the most advanced mappings.

Two interesting aspects emerged from the first day: the first is that, despite the annoying understeer experienced in the morning by both the number 16 and Carlos Sainz, as the laps went by at Ferrari they managed to find a direction to follow, so much so that Leclerc he declared himself overall satisfied with the balance of the single-seater thanks to the work done to bring it closer to his driving style.

The second concerns ground clearance and trim, where the SF-23 seemed to be among the most extreme in exploring the limit between rigidity and the search for load from the undercar. This was also evident from the onboards, feeling the bottom of the Italian car touch the asphalt in areas where very few cars showed the same behavior. Sainz’s spin in the morning is also the result of this pushed approach, with the single-seater broken up by the passage on a bump present before braking at ten.

SF-23 fast on the straight, but RB19 catches up in the second sector

Looking at the telemetric comparison between the best lap of the Monegasque and that of Verstappen, another interesting data is that of the top speeds, an aspect that had severely limited the F1-75 and on which the engineers of the Reds worked hard in the winter. While it is true that the Maranello team showed up in Bahrain this year with a lighter wing than the one used in 2022, top speeds have undoubtedly improved: if the F1-75 had reached 318 km/h in qualifying h, today, in free practice two, Leclerc reached 323 km/h, for the moment even slightly better than those recorded by Red Bull.

Focusing on turn 1, another aspect worthy of note emerges, the fact that Verstappen manages to be more incisive in braking by bringing more speed into the first phase of the corner. One element that emerged from the tests was the apparent pulling quality of the RB19, which seemed to leap quickly out of the corners, while the SF-23 showed a few more weaknesses. Clearly this is only the first day, but the feeling is that, at least for now, the riders of the Reds have chosen a more conservative approach in some areas of the track, such as turn 1 and turn 10, to have a better line out and reduce the stress on the rear tyres.

Overall, in fact, in the first sector the two cars were almost equal in terms of lap time, showing contrasting strengths. The real difference was appreciated in the following split, the second, where the RB19 showed something more in the fast chicane. After the tests, Charles Leclerc had underlined that he expected a SF-23 that was faster on the straight, but also slightly less effective in corners and, for now, this seems to be the case in the rapid 5-6-7 sequence, where the Milton Keynes single-seater manages to get out with a few km/h advantage.

It is interesting to underline another difference, the one in turn 13, one of the most difficult on the track, because the drivers are forced to brake during the rotation phase, with the risk of triggering understeer which can turn into oversteer in the middle of the corner. Verstappen brakes slightly earlier to close more towards the curb, while Leclerc chooses a softer line, which actually helps maintain higher top speeds when entering, however giving something away in the next phase.

The night will allow the teams to work and further refine the set-ups, a precious element being only the fourth day on the track with these new cars. Leclerc stated that, at the moment, the red bike does not seem to have the performance in its hands to aim for pole, but the battle for the top positions actually remains open, also because it could prove to be a useful element in view of the race: “I don’t think that Ferrari has the right performance to take pole, but we can be in the top positions. But even if we are not the strongest we will have to try to take advantage of all the opportunities we will have this weekend.”